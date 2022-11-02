Last Day Of Early Voting Is Thursday

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is the last day for Tennesseans of early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.





"Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 8 election," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I urge voters to take advantage of the last days of early voting to make their voices heard."





Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website or GoVoteTN app Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.