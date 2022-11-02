Railroad Museum Says It Is Cooperating With Choo Choo On Removal Of Historic Rail Cars

Officials of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum said they are cooperating with the Chattanooga Choo Choo in the removal of historic passenger rail cars from behind the Terminal Station.

Penelope Soule Gault said, "With over 60 years of participation in the life of Chattanooga’s Terminal Station, first with Southern Railway and later with the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, the Tennessee Valley Railroad is pleased to continue that relationship supporting the efforts of Northpond Partners and Trestle Design. Their efforts to bring positive changes to the property will once again make the Choo-Choo a center of activity in Chattanooga.



"TVRM has worked with the developers to make the necessary changes in the railcar locations so as to enhance their activities while preserving surplus cars for future use either by the railroad museum or other organizations.

"Four cars will be relocated to TVRM’s Cromwell Road campus and two cars will be leaving Chattanooga for other organization’s rehabilitation and use.

"Only one car was in insufficient condition to be reused, however significant parts were removed and retained for future restoration projects at TVRM."