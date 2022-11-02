Capacity Crowd Honors Retired Judges Graham And Smith

More than 100 people filled Chattanooga’s Walden Club to capacity Tuesday evening to honor longtime Circuit Court judges Thomas W. “Rusty” Graham and Curtis J. Smith.

Both men retired earlier this year after decades on the bench. Each served the 12th Judicial District of Tennessee, comprised of Bledsoe, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties.

“No person is above the law and all persons are entitled to its benefits,” expressed Judge Graham.

“I have attempted to uphold the law and to afford all litigants a reasoned, unbiased, and compassionate forum in which to resolve their disputes.

“It has been my privilege and honor to have served the people as judge for the past 32 years.”

Judge Graham, a lifelong resident of South Pittsburg, began his legal career 49 years ago. He briefly served as counsel for CTAS (County Technical Assistance Service) in Nashville, before returning to Marion County and establishing private practice.

One of four members of the South Pittsburg High School class of 1964 to attend Vanderbilt University, Judge Graham earned a finance degree in finance in 1968. He then completed a military tour in Vietnam before entering law school at the University of Tennessee in 1971. He took the law school admission exam (LSAT) in Vietnam during the height of the war.

Judge Graham received many accolades in law school, including serving on the Dean’s advisory board and as student body president.

Judge Smith, a Dunlap native, became a lawyer in 1973. Initially opening a solo practice, he soon joined the Sequatchie County firm of Greer and Smith.

“Judge Smith was an excellent, astute judge,” praised veteran Jasper attorney Harvey Cameron. Sharing comments solicited from other attorneys, attorney Cameron noted, “Judge Smith was laser-focused and expected attorneys to be prepared for their cases. He embraced the opportunity to teach young lawyers.”

Pikeville attorney and Sessions Court Judge Howard Upchurch humorously pointed out the contrasting personalities the two judges exhibited from the bench.

“I would describe Judge Smith as the Mr. Rogers of judges – very calm, serene, and predictable,” Upchurch opined. “I would describe Judge Graham as the Saturday Night Live Chris Farley of judges.

“In a trial you never knew where you would end up with Judge Graham and I guess that’s what made practicing in front of him so interesting.”

Jared Smith, Clerk and Master for Sequatchie County Chancery Court, and Judge Smith’s son, spoke briefly about his father’s impact on him and others.

“What’s the rule? What’s the legal authority?” the younger Smith asked, quoting two questions his father often inquired of attorneys appearing before him.

“My dad largely influenced how I learned to practice law,” he said. “He was always mindful of the impact that his judicial decisions had upon persons before the court.”

Active judiciary members of the Twelfth District, including Circuit Court Judge Justin C. Angel and Graham and Smith’s successors, newly elected Judges Bradley Sherman, of Winchester, and John “Cam” Cameron, of Jasper, spoke in honor of the retirees, as did Chancellor Melissa Willis, who was instrumental in establishing the event.