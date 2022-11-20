Police Blotter: Police Trespass Homeless And Rescue 2 Dogs From Proposed Demolition Site; Fired City Employee Threatens To "Burn The City Down"

Police were called to 1100 Peeples St. to trespass homeless that set up multiple tents in an area where an abandoned building is getting demolished on Wednesday or Thursday. Police let the homeless know that they have until Wednesday to vacate the area. McKamey Animal Shelter responded to the area for two dogs that didn't have water and weren't properly cared for.



An employee at T. J Snow company, 120 Nowlin Lane, told police his gun was taken from his vehicle while in the parking lot at work. Police spoke with the IT manager, who had camera footage of the incident. It was observed that a gray Lexus Sedan pulled into the parking lot and two black males began checking car door handles. Cameras were able to capture a tag which came back to a stole Lexus Sedan. Nothing was reported taken from other vehicles on the lot at this time and the man is looking to obtain the serial number for his firearm.

A woman on Belvoir Avenue told police some unknown people attempted to scam her through her computer. She said she was able to recognize and prevent them from accessing her bank accounts or stealing any of her money.

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive called police because a man had returned to her house after previously being asked to leave and was causing a verbal disorder. Police spoke with the woman and the man. The man said he just needed to gather some belongings and speak with his son. He

was able to gather his items and spoke with his son. He left that area without issue.

Police responded to a disorder prevention at a residence on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a woman and a man. The woman said she wanted to take her son trick-or-treating, but it was the man's regular day. The man did not want their son to miss time with his cousins, so he allowed the woman to take the son for a few hours.

Two men told police they had items stolen from their vehicles while they were working on a job site on Hickory Valley Road. Both vehicles were left unlocked while they were working. Stolen from one man's vehicle was $60. Stolen from the other man's vehicle was $100, three credit cards and his Mexican Consular ID. They did not have a suspect description, but did see a maroon SUV pull into the parking lot while they were working.

An employee at a store in Hamilton Place Mall told police a black male came in and stole $450 worth of Nike jackets. She said the man then left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

An employee at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., told police a woman told her she was locked out of their room, but the woman was not on the guest information. The employee said she did not feel comfortable letting the woman into a room where she is not a known guest. The woman was

identified by police and she was able to described where her personal belongings were in the room. The employee allowed the woman to get her purse and clothing. The woman said her boyfriend would be back soon and could add her to the guest list on the room.

An employee of a store in Hamilton Place Mall told police two black females came into the store and stole four Nike pants worth $480. The employee said the women came into the store with two large bags and placed the pants in the bags.

A man on Polymer Drive told police that his new iPhone, groceries, $500 dollars in cash, promise ring, chain necklace and Jordan's had been taken from his vehicle. He also said there were dents and scratches to his vehicle that had not originally been there.

A caller told police a couple were arguing in the street on E. 16th Street. Police found a man loading up a BMW 323i on a trailer. The man was not the vehicle's owner, but was able to provide police with a title, saying he had just purchased the vehicle. The man was allowed to finish the loading.

Police responded to a harassment call at the City Hall Building, 100 E 11th St. An HR employee told police that a woman was at the DRC building and was in an argument with one of the security guards. The employee said the woman was terminated via voicemail for her conduct. The woman made her way to the City Hall building and demanded to see the employee. City HR staff said that the woman was impatient and angry about the situation and made a statement saying, "I'm going burn the City down," and then left the building. The woman was gone before police arrived. The description of the woman was that she was wearing dark-colored boots, a purple dress and had dark-colored hair. If police make contact with the woman, she is to be criminaly trespassed from all Chattanooga City buildings.