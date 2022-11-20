Latest Headlines

  Sunday, November 20, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARUFE-MARTIN, JUAN CARLOS 
4083 SUNBEAM JACKSON, 322570000 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AXELY, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE 
4846 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639034 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOATFIELD, CANDACE NICOLE 
3819 KELLYSFERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT 
5011 CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CHAIN, TYRONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN 
4812 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

CRUMP, DAVID SHANE 
302 CAVENDER ST LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
RESISTING ARREST (FORFEITRUE CAPIAS)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP 
1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON 
4207 MICHIGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JASON DALE 
3096 N ARNOLD MILL ROAD WOODSTOCK, 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL 
4504 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162612 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JIMMY LEE 
601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL 
1215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN 
7714 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE 
2217 DAVEPORT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062825 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, ANDREA R 
3836 GREENDALE PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, SAMANTHA M 
1060 CAROL JEAN TRL. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CALEM LEBRON 
2606A HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, JULIO 
7996 DAYTON , 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LOWERY, TYLER DOUGLAS 
249 PARTON DR RINGGOLD, 307364658 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN 
7786 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCOY, NATHANIEL KEITH 
5654 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 373638088 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCDANIEL, ANTAVION 
523 WOODCROFT DR Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MENDOZA, AMILCAR E 
1901 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, KEVIN JACKSON 
8689 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373431305 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PENDERGRASS, CALEB B 
1622 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO 
403 HANEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SIMPSON, PIERSEN STOW 
511 BUCKEYE DR KNOXVILLE, 37919 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKINNER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 
1310 SANHSI EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA 
6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN 
228 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TATE, MONTANA LYNN 
8634 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 373431529 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

TURNER, BRANT BISHOP 
671 DARTMOORE LEXINGTON, 405021465 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS 
1141 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, LARRY 
4009 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101719 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WATSON, JASON JERROD 
19454 CYPYESS DRIVE KATY, 77049 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLAIMS, STARLAR R 
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, DIANTREE 
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON 
2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ARUFE-MARTIN, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH 2200007/FTA)
BOATFIELD, CANDACE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHAIN, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUPREE, JASON DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/26/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, LISA A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, ANDREA R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, SAMANTHA M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CALEM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LOWERY, TYLER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOY, NATHANIEL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCDANIEL, ANTAVION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEAL, KEVIN JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PENDERGRASS, CALEB B
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SKINNER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TATE, MONTANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WATSON, JASON JERROD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILLAIMS, STARLAR R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, DIANTREE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


