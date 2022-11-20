Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARUFE-MARTIN, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH 2200007/FTA) BOATFIELD, CANDACE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CHAIN, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JASON DALE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/12/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/26/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, LISA A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOHNSON, ANDREA R

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, SAMANTHA M

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CALEM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOPEZ, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE LOWERY, TYLER DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCOY, NATHANIEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCDANIEL, ANTAVION

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MENDOZA, AMILCAR E

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NEAL, KEVIN JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PENDERGRASS, CALEB B

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/10/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN SKINNER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TATE, MONTANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT TURNER, BRANT BISHOP

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, LARRY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/14/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY WATSON, JASON JERROD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/12/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILLAIMS, STARLAR R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, DIANTREE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT) WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON4207 MICHIGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUPREE, JASON DALE3096 N ARNOLD MILL ROAD WOODSTOCK,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFISHER, CARLOS MONWELL4504 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162612Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOINS, JIMMY LEE601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL1215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN7714 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE2217 DAVEPORT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062825Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJOHNSON, ANDREA R3836 GREENDALE PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, SAMANTHA M1060 CAROL JEAN TRL. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, CALEM LEBRON2606A HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ, JULIO7996 DAYTON ,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELOWERY, TYLER DOUGLAS249 PARTON DR RINGGOLD, 307364658Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTMALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN7786 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCOY, NATHANIEL KEITH5654 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 373638088Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCDANIEL, ANTAVION523 WOODCROFT DR Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSMENDOZA, AMILCAR E1901 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, KEVIN JACKSON8689 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373431305Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPENDERGRASS, CALEB B1622 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTREED, LONNIE DALEHOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYRODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO403 HANEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNSIMPSON, PIERSEN STOW511 BUCKEYE DR KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKINNER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS1310 SANHSI EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STONE, BRIAN ALEX3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213541Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN228 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETATE, MONTANA LYNN8634 CAMP COLUMBUS RD HIXSON, 373431529Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTTURNER, BRANT BISHOP671 DARTMOORE LEXINGTON, 405021465Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS1141 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAUGHN, LARRY4009 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101719Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWATSON, JASON JERROD19454 CYPYESS DRIVE KATY, 77049Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWILLAIMS, STARLAR R4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, DIANTREE201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT



