Here are the mug shots:
|ARUFE-MARTIN, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH 2200007/FTA)
|
|BOATFIELD, CANDACE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CHAIN, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUPREE, JASON DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOINS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/26/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, LISA A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JOHNSON, ANDREA R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, SAMANTHA M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, CALEM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|LOWERY, TYLER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCOY, NATHANIEL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCDANIEL, ANTAVION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NEAL, KEVIN JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PENDERGRASS, CALEB B
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|SKINNER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TATE, MONTANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|UNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAUGHN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WATSON, JASON JERROD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILLAIMS, STARLAR R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, DIANTREE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
|
|WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2022
Charge(s):
|