Fire Damages Home In East Ridge Late Saturday Night

Fire damaged a home late Saturday night in East Ridge.

At 9:59 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 1313 Blocker Lane.



Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the dwelling. One occupant had self- evacuated.



A Mutual Aid request was made for two additional engine companies with manpower to the scene and one to cover the district. Catoosa Engine 7, Chattanooga Engine 5, 15, and Rossville Engine 3 responded.



Crews began a defensive fire attack, then transitioned to an interior fire attack to extinguish the fire.



No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire appears to have started in the kitchen from unattended cooking.



Damages are estimated to be near $40,000.