Police Blotter: Suspicious Man Wants To Know How American Banking Is Done; Man Driving Around Looking For Girls

The manager of Southern Heritage Bank, 2021 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that at 11:50 a.m. a short man entered the bank with a mask on. The man was wearing a cream colored hat, a red long sleeved shirt, black pants, a mask and oversized sun glasses. Police said the suspicious man walked into the bank and said he was from India and wanted to see how American banking is done. The manager said she stopped the man from entering the bank. She said while standing in the bank foyer, the man made the statement, "You only have three employees working here?" She said the man then walked across the street and appeared to use his phone to video tape the drive-through portion of the bank. Police took security footage from the manager and went to the hotel across the street (Hampton Inn and Suites). Police spoke to the receptionist, who said the suspicious man is staying at the hotel. Police walked through the lobby but did not see the man.



* * *

Police were called to 7025 Shallowford Road where a four-door Hyundai sedan (TN tag) was fully engulfed in fire. Police blocked traffic and waited for Engine 8 to arrive on scene and put the fire out. Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle who said she was on the I-75 off ramp and observed smoke coming from the car. She said she pulled over to the side of the ramp and the vehicle caught on fire. Police called for a district owner's request tow and Reliable Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue Court told police someone stole $207 from her EBT Card. She said she reported it to the EBT Fraud Division, who requested a local police report. According to the Fraud Division, her account was hacked and the withdrawal of funds occurred in Brooklyn, NY (a farm market). There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police that a short white male wearing a white blanket was looking through the Brainerd Town Center windows at 5600 Brainerd Road. As it turned out, police were out with that same man earlier in the day.

* * *



The property manager at Park Village, 701 N. Germantown Road, told police she wanted a man trespassed from the property because he and a tenant would get drunk and argue. Police told the man not to return or he would go to jail. Police also told the tenant not to invite him over anymore as well.

* * *



The manager at the U-Haul, 2022 Broad St., told police he needed to make a report of items that have not been returned to the business. He gave police the name of a man who has not returned a 5x8 trailer ($5,000) rented back in August. Another man rented a 10" box truck ($38,000) in July and it has not been returned. A third man rented a "U-BOX" ($1,500) in July and it has never been returned. The manager said he has been attempting to repo the items, but has been unsuccessful in his efforts.

* * *

The property manager of 404 Spears Ave. wanted to show police a new homeless camp next to his business. Police went to the homeless camp between 404 Spears Ave. and 419 N. Market St. (which is city property and once had a "No Trespassing" sign (that his since been removed). Police observed a large amount of litter from a presumed fledgling homeless camp. Police will continue to patrol the area to instruct the residents of the camp to leave.

* * *

Police were driving on the 3000 block of Market Street and noticed there was a large amount

of black smoke coming from under the bridge. The officer parked their patrol vehicle and observed a homeless camp on fire. The officer made their way down the embankment and located a male transient near the camp. The man was a witness to the fire being set at the homeless camp. The man verbally identified himself and told police a black male adult in his 20s had set fire to the tent. He said the man then took off running down the railroad tracks east of the location after he set the fire. He did not know who the man was, but said he had seen him a few times in the past. The Chattanooga Fire department responded to the scene and put the fire out. There were no surveillance cameras located in the area to capture the incident.

* * *

A man called police from an apartment on Hollyberry Lane. He told police he was there at a friend's residence and that he had borrowed money from someone and was not able to pay it back right now, therefore someone was sent to this residence in an attempt to locate him. He said the person was banging on the door and possibly kicking it. There was no damage to the door upon police arrival. The man wants to document the incident in case the person returns.

* * *

Police were called for found property at Siskin Hospice, 937 Blackford St. Police met with the

caller who found three credit/debit cards out in the parking lot. The caller went inside the facility to try and locate anyone by the name but did not locate them. She then called to turn them over to police. The cards were taken to the Property Division for safekeeping.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at a residence on Cleveland Pike. A man and woman were there. The man said another guy had been staying with him for the past eight days. The woman said she was the guy's girlfriend and was there to get his property from the man. The man told police he suspects the guy had used his debit card to make two unauthorized purchases totaling $660 within the last 24 hours and that he also had stolen his bicycle and his dog. The man said his dog was seen on his home surveillance video exiting his home with the guy around 1:30 p.m. He said the guy told him that his dog ran away while it was outside. The woman said she had picked up her boyfriend around 5:30 p.m. and he did not have the dog with him. The man also told police that the guy had turned one of his interior surveillance cameras while he was there. The man went through the guy's bags and took out items that he claimed were his. The woman then took possession of the rest of the items and left. Police were unable to take out warrants because the guy's date of birth, driver's license number or Social Security number were not known.

* * *

Police observed a silver 2003 Toyota Highlander driving on Hixson Pike with no tag displayed. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The man was visibly nervous as his hand was heavily shaking and he began to sweat from his forehead. He provided a Texas temporary tag and said the car was his mother's. The man continued making statements, saying that he is driving around looking for "girls with boobies" and kept saying he needs a girlfriend. Police received

verbal consent from the man to search his vehicle. Police did not locate any contraband in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle police located two pairs of female boots, a receipt from Walmart with numerous cleaning supplies, a phone in a package to be sent to Dallas, Tx. and a file containing all of the man's personal papers.