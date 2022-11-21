Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/16/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BRYANT, RONALD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 02/24/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYERS, CHRISTOPHER WOLF
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CAPOTE, MARIE JODY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 06/20/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY)
FORD, QUACEY JAVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GIRALDO, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JENNINGS, LEONARDO ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MEDVECKY, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • DUI-2ND
SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
TABLES-BERNAL, CHRISTAIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
YATES, JEREMY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Breaking News
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness
  • 11/21/2022

EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People ... more

Fleeing Supsect Hits Patrol Vehicle, 2 Other Cars
  • 11/21/2022

A fleeing suspect on Sunday evening, struck a patrol vehicle head on, and then hit two other vehicles before the driver was apprehended. A Chattanooga Police patrol officer was working when ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/21/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

