Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEACHY, KEITH ANDREW
1200 TELLICO ROAD HAMILTON, 37369
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH 2200007/FTA)
CARR, MICHAEL SHANE
6211 TALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GALVEZ-MAZARIEGOS, KELLER
78 JAKE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, LISA A
10720 PEAK VALLEY WAY KNOXVILLE, 379324451
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MANN, ANNUNCIATA E
7281 AVENTINE WAY APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND
3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE
3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
6320 PYTHIAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37332
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/16/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BRYANT, RONALD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 02/24/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BYERS, CHRISTOPHER WOLF
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CAPOTE, MARIE JODY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 06/20/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY)
|
|FORD, QUACEY JAVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GIRALDO, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENNINGS, LEONARDO ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MEDVECKY, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- DUI-2ND
|
|SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|TABLES-BERNAL, CHRISTAIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|YATES, JEREMY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|