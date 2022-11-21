Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEACHY, KEITH ANDREW

1200 TELLICO ROAD HAMILTON, 37369

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE(POSS METH 2200007/FTA)



BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE

2624 GLENWOOD PKWY #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF MARIJUANA



BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639639

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

742 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BRYANT, RONALD STEVEN

2806 FOX RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL

3617 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121451

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYERS, CHRISTOPHER WOLF

2835 SHANE DR SNELLVILLE, 30078

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CAPOTE, MARIE JODY

1510 SOUTH SEMINON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CARR, MICHAEL SHANE

6211 TALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY)



FORD, QUACEY JAVON

2506 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT

804 WEST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GALVEZ-MAZARIEGOS, KELLER

78 JAKE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIRALDO, JUAN CARLOS

3705 MARY ANNA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARVEY, LISA A

10720 PEAK VALLEY WAY KNOXVILLE, 379324451

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JENNINGS, LEONARDO ONEAL

2701 CANNON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045624

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MANN, ANNUNCIATA E

7281 AVENTINE WAY APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM

1209 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023763

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MEDVECKY, CHRISTOPHER

121 BRUSH HILL CT GALLATIN, 370664096

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND

3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366426

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN

4300 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073103

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE

3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

6320 PYTHIAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37332

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE

788 GRAND MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217428

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

11317 THATCH RD HARRISON, 373417933

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



TABLES-BERNAL, CHRISTAIN

14 CANTIBERI CT ASHVILLE, 28806

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO.

Here are the mug shots:

BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/16/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BRYANT, RONALD STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 02/24/1953

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BYERS, CHRISTOPHER WOLF

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CAPOTE, MARIE JODY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 06/20/1953

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME WALKER COUNTY) FORD, QUACEY JAVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GIRALDO, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENNINGS, LEONARDO ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MEDVECKY, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PORTER, JENI LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DUI-2ND SHIVELY, LAWRENCE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) TABLES-BERNAL, CHRISTAIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/14/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TINKER, JONATHAN CODY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Charge(s):

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED YATES, JEREMY CHAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



