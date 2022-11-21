Fleeing Supsect Hits Patrol Vehicle, 2 Other Cars

A fleeing suspect on Sunday evening, struck a patrol vehicle head on, and then hit two other vehicles before the driver was apprehended.



A Chattanooga Police patrol officer was working when they noticed the vehicle of a suspect, Chester Phelps, 28, wanted for multiple felony warrants, including kidnapping.

T he officer unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop, but the car immediately fled the stop.

The vehicle, attempting to evade police, approached the intersection of E. 23rd Street and S. Holtzclaw Avenue and crossed over into oncoming traffic to avoid the stopped traffic.



A patrol vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit was struck head-on by the vehicle. After striking the patrol vehicle, the suspect vehicle hit two civilian vehicles before coming to a rest.



EMS and Chattanooga Fire responded and evaluated all parties on the scene.



The patrol officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was released later in the evening.



The driver of the suspect vehicle was evaluated by EMS, cleared, and taken into custody on felony warrants.

