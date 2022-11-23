Latest Headlines

Home Destroyed By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

A homeowner called 911 at 12:30 a.m., reporting the fire at 6507 Cooley Road. The Highway 58 VFD responded and the first engine arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire from the back of the structure.

Due to location of home being set back off road way in a wooded area, firefighters were met with the task of getting water to the fire. Once water supply lines were established, a defensive fire attack was conducted to contain the fire.

All occupants escaped without injury, but were treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation by HCEMS.

Highway 58 VFD officials reported the house a total loss with estimated damages around $90,000.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with their emergency needs.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 58 VFD requested mutual aid to the scene for additional manpower. Units on scene included Highway 58 Fire, Chattanooga Fire, Bradley County Fire, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS for medical standby. Chattanooga Ladder 7 and Tri-Community covered Hwy 58 District for any further calls.


Latest Headlines
Former Central Pounder Named To All Southern Athletic Assocation Team
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Trevecca Wincs 67-52 In Lee's Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/23/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/23/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR 2009 CLEVELAND AVE HAMILTON, 374044518 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... more

Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • 11/22/2022

Attorney General Skrmetti on Tuesday joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Riverbank, ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man With Wrench Not Responsible For Head Injury To Bleeding Man; Man Says Subway Manager Refused To Serve Him
  • 11/22/2022
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • 11/22/2022
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dissecting The Homeless Issue - And Response
  • 11/22/2022
We Need To Debate School Readiness
  • 11/22/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • 11/21/2022
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
  • 11/23/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
  • 11/21/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Trevecca Wincs 67-52 In Lee's Home Opener
  • 11/23/2022
Happenings
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Black "Fur"day Adoption Event
  • 11/22/2022
Did You Know? Conestoga Wagon - Prairie Schooner
Did You Know? Conestoga Wagon - Prairie Schooner
  • 11/23/2022
The Salvation Army To Deliver Over 100 Thanksgiving Meals
  • 11/23/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/22/2022
Entertainment
CSCC Music Department Presents A Holiday Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/21/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Music Census Closes With Major Community Support
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
LG Chem To Invest More Than $3 Billion To Establish Manufacturing Operations In Clarksville
  • 11/22/2022
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1
  • 11/22/2022
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients; Cleveland To Receive $20,000
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Morning Pointe Communities Collect 579 Pounds Of Food For Samaritan Center Food Drive
  • 11/21/2022
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
  • 11/21/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
  • 11/23/2022
Doyle M. Woody
Doyle M. Woody
  • 11/22/2022
Bennett Johnson
Bennett Johnson
  • 11/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
  • 11/22/2022
Hughes, Nicole Lynn (Spring City)
  • 11/22/2022
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
  • 11/22/2022