Home Destroyed By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

photo by Highway 58 VFD Training Chief Nick Wilson photo by Highway 58 VFD Training Chief Nick Wilson photo by Highway 58 VFD Training Chief Nick Wilson photo by Highway 58 VFD Training Chief Nick Wilson Previous Next

A home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

A homeowner called 911 at 12:30 a.m., reporting the fire at 6507 Cooley Road. The Highway 58 VFD responded and the first engine arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire from the back of the structure.

Due to location of home being set back off road way in a wooded area, firefighters were met with the task of getting water to the fire. Once water supply lines were established, a defensive fire attack was conducted to contain the fire.

All occupants escaped without injury, but were treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation by HCEMS.

Highway 58 VFD officials reported the house a total loss with estimated damages around $90,000.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with their emergency needs.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 58 VFD requested mutual aid to the scene for additional manpower. Units on scene included Highway 58 Fire, Chattanooga Fire, Bradley County Fire, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS for medical standby. Chattanooga Ladder 7 and Tri-Community covered Hwy 58 District for any further calls.