Police Blotter: Woman Denies Problem After Her Boyfriend's Mother Calls Police; Man With Face Tattoos Threatens Exxon Employee

  Thursday, November 24, 2022

Police responded to a disorder with a potential weapon at an apartment on N. Willow Street. The resident of the unit and her sister both told police that a disorder had not happened. Officers spoke with three separate individuals from the apartment complex who said that a disorder, including yelling and loud noises, was coming from their apartment. The reporting person was an anonymous caller who was a passerby and had heard the shouting coming from an open window. Both the resident and her sister denied that a disorder had happened when the officer questioned them a second time. An officer then left the residence and was informed by dispatch that a man had called in to say that he was a victim and that a weapon had bad been threatened against him by the resident. He was not on scene and had left before police arrived but did provide dispatch with a number to contact him. The man declined the officer’s calls and would not answer for police to gather more information about the disorder. Police returned to the apartment and asked the resident if there had been a disorder or a disorder with a weapon and she said no for the third time. She said her boyfriend left this morning for work and has been there ever since. It appears at this time that the boyfriend’s mother is calling in the disorders that are not occurring.

Police were called for a suspicious person at 330 Frazier Ave. The anonymous caller said they could hear a person in the restroom and it sounded suspicious. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man and he was asked to step out of the restroom and asked if he was okay. The officer saw the man looked very sick and he had vomited. The officer asked the man if he wanted to see medics and he said "no". However, the man was asked to leave the premises. He left with no further incident.

A man and woman on 4th Avenue were arguing over a broken phone. The man was transported to his brother’s house on E. 5th Street. He was told he was trespassed from the courts because he did not live there.

A man on E. Main Street told police sometime overnight someone broke out the right side front window of his 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe and rummaged through it. As best as he can tell, there was nothing stolen.

An employee with Landscape Workshop at 6025 Airways Blvd. told police someone cut the business fence and cut two catalytic converters off of the company trucks.

A man on Shelby Circle told police someone stole the Halloween decorations from his front yard.

A man at Morgan Motor Company called police and said someone stole a front wheel off of a 2013 Ford F150.

A man on Overbridge Lane told police a black male was pulling on car doors of vehicles parked in the parking lot. The man said he ran outside to confront the suspect and he quickly got into a 4 door white, possibly a Chrysler, and drove off.

A man on Hillbrook Lane told police overnight someone gained access to his unlocked vehicle and took his wallet containing his driver’s license, credit and debit cards, and about $20 in cash. He said they also took his Glock 43x. The weapon was entered into NCIC as stolen.

Police were called to Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. where a loss prevention agent said she witnessed a woman conceal several store items. She then passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. She was stopped and detained. Walmart gave her a warning and did not wish to prosecute.

A man was in the area of Jack Brown’s Burgers at 818 Georgia Ave. and had left his bike outside chained to prevent theft. When he returned, his bike had been taken. The man said the bike cost about $700 and he would call in with a serial number the next day when he could get it from the Trek store.

An employee of Exxon at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police a white male with face tattoos was in the store and was asked to leave. The employee said the man made a statement about the store being robbed that night. The suspect was identified as a man who frequents the area after looking at a video and speaking with other officers. The gas station was added to the watch list.

