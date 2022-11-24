Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN

7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



BAUGH, LARRY STEPHEN

284 HENRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37401

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHANEY, CHARLES LLOYD

112 VILLAGE LANEWEST JASPER,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON

7749 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COUCH, RAYMOND BARTON

151 MULBERRY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF SERVICES



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY

8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JAEGER, SARAH BETH

177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JONES, SHANNA JOAN

351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE



MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA

3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062556

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MARTIN, DAMEN NMN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD

629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE



MCCALLIE, TROY LEE

2214 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



MCCURDY, DANIEL LEE

415 GRAVITT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEAL, LOGAN HUNTER

95 HUNT DRIVE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NEEDHAM, DAMON L

727 E 11TH ST.

