Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BAUGH, LARRY STEPHEN
284 HENRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37401
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHANEY, CHARLES LLOYD
112 VILLAGE LANEWEST JASPER,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON
7749 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COUCH, RAYMOND BARTON
151 MULBERRY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY
8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, SHANNA JOAN
351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062556
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MARTIN, DAMEN NMN
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
MCCALLIE, TROY LEE
2214 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCCURDY, DANIEL LEE
415 GRAVITT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, LOGAN HUNTER
95 HUNT DRIVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEEDHAM, DAMON L
727 E 11TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERRY, STARR LANETTE
379 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SAMAYOA ROBLERO, JUANA
2718 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SENTEMENTES, MICHAEL JAMES
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 15 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
NONE GRAYSVILLE, 373385012
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VEGA-GARCIA, OMAR
4520 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARD, TANISHA KAWANNA
809 HERITAGE CIRCLE DALTON, 307210000
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD)
WASP, JACOB MARTIN
5323 COUNTY RD HANCEVILLE, 35007
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
9005 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BAUGH, LARRY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 03/29/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, CHARLES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COUCH, RAYMOND BARTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, SHANNA JOAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|MARTIN, DAMEN NMN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
|
|MCCALLIE, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MCCURDY, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEAL, LOGAN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NEEDHAM, DAMON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, STARR LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SAMAYOA ROBLERO, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SENTEMENTES, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/18/1959
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VEGA-GARCIA, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, TANISHA KAWANNA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|