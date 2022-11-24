Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 24, 2022

Here are the mug shots:
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BAUGH, LARRY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 03/29/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHANEY, CHARLES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CODY, JUWANNA CUSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COUCH, RAYMOND BARTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, SHANNA JOAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
MARTIN, DAMEN NMN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
MCCALLIE, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCCURDY, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, LOGAN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEEDHAM, DAMON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERRY, STARR LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SAMAYOA ROBLERO, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SENTEMENTES, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/18/1959
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VEGA-GARCIA, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARD, TANISHA KAWANNA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD)
WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II


