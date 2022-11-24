Latest Headlines

City Of Cincinnati Sells Rail Line That Runs To Chattanooga To Norfolk Southern For $1.62 Billion

  • Thursday, November 24, 2022

The city of Cincinnati has agreed to sell the railroad it owns that runs 360 miles to a terminus at Chattanooga for $1.62 billion in cash.

The deal with Norfolk Southern is subject to a vote by Cincinnati residents and approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

Chattanooga and some Chattanoogans made some contributions to the construction of the line in 1880, but the city of Cincinnati wound up with the ownership after Cincinnati voters in June 1869 agreed to issue $10 million in bonds. It was another decade before the last rail was in place.

The line, that enters Chattanooga through Soddy Daisy, Hixson and East Chattanooga, has been leased to the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway since 1881. That lease is set to expire in 2026.

The deal has proven a boon to the city of Cincinnati through the years.

Funds from the cash sale will go toward ongoing transportation, infrastructure and park needs for the city of Cincinnati so the largesse will continue.

The sale includes some 9,500 of land along the rail line.

 

Latest Headlines
City Of Cincinnati Sells Rail Line That Runs To Chattanooga To Norfolk Southern For $1.62 Billion
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2022
East Brainerd Apartment Complex Sells For $16.4 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2022
Vols In Bahamas Title Game Vs. #2 Kansas After OT Victory Over USC
  • Sports
  • 11/24/2022
Friday Night Is Final Push To BlueCross Bowl Berths
Friday Night Is Final Push To BlueCross Bowl Berths
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/24/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines Of The UTC/Lipscomb Game
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2022
PHOTOS: Mocs Fall To Lipscomb
  • Sports
  • 11/24/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, PEDRO 155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

PHOTOS: On The Sidelines Of The UTC/Lipscomb Game
  • 11/24/2022

more

PHOTOS: 2022 Grateful Gobbler 5K
  • 11/24/2022

Over 5,000 supported the 2022 Grateful Gobbler 5K Thursday morning more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/24/2022
EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows
  • 11/23/2022
Fire Destroys Home On Suck Creek Road
  • 11/23/2022
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 11/23/2022
Multiple Units Evacuated At East Brainerd Apartments After Elevated Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Are Found
  • 11/23/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
Investments Gone Sour
  • 11/23/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dissecting The Homeless Issue - And Response
  • 11/22/2022
Sports
Lipscomb Men Beat UTC, 72-66
  • 11/23/2022
John Hunt: Always More Reasons To Be Thankful
John Hunt: Always More Reasons To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Thirteen
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Thirteen
  • 11/24/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Vols In Bahamas Title Game Vs. #2 Kansas After OT Victory Over USC
  • 11/24/2022
Happenings
The Salvation Army To Deliver Over 100 Thanksgiving Meals
  • 11/23/2022
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Why Follow John Ross? Program Is Dec. 10
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
Investments Gone Sour
  • 11/23/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment In October
  • 11/23/2022
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 4 National Awards For Creative Excellence
  • 11/22/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Donald Flanders
Donald Flanders
  • 11/23/2022
Susan Elder Martin
Susan Elder Martin
  • 11/23/2022
Nora Ankar
Nora Ankar
  • 11/23/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
Robinson, Norman, Sr. (Graysville)
  • 11/24/2022
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
Derryberry, William "Bud" Jr. (Whitwell)
  • 11/24/2022
Woods, Thurman Lee (Jasper)
  • 11/24/2022