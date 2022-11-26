Latest Headlines

Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities

  • Saturday, November 26, 2022

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue has added a specialty to their Water Operations Division with a newly-formed dive team that went into service on Nov. 1. Formed in June of 2022, Dallas Bay’s Dive Team consists of 6 volunteer members. Each of these members have completed over 30 dives in many different types of water and have attended 80 hours of training to become certified as Advanced Open Water Divers with specialized training in public safety diving. In the coming months they will obtain additional, more specialized training and certifications.

This new team was formed as an integral part of Dallas Bay’s commitment to providing exceptional services to the citizens of Hamilton County. This commitment extends to the thousands of annual users of our waterways. With this new capability, Dallas Bay can have divers on scene of a water rescue call within minutes in their district or any area they serve through mutual aid agreements.

In the future, Dallas Bay plans to continue recruiting and training additional Dive Team members.

In addition to its Dive Team, Dallas Bay’s Water Operations Division includes a Swift Water Rescue Team, as well as teams providing Marine EMS First Responder Service, Search and Rescue, and Marine Fire Suppression in its district.This district includes high-traffic areas such as: Chester Frost Park, Harrison Bay State Park, Paradise Cove, and several marinas over 18 contiguous miles of the Tennessee River. In addition to its assigned district, Dallas Bay provides water rescue services to many other districts through their commitments to the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association.

Chartered in 1975, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue exists to provide Fire, Rescue, and EMS First Responder services to the citizens of their assigned 45 square mile district.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERRY, HUNTER P 5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. ... more

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue has added a specialty to their Water Operations Division with a newly-formed dive team that went into service on Nov. 1. Formed in June of 2022, Dallas Bay's Dive Team ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO 5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked ... more

