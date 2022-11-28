Police Blotter: Woman Finds Man Lying In Her Living Room Wearing Underwear, Tank Top; Hairdressers Argue At Work

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police a man had made an inappropriate comment to her and she informed him she was not interested. He left and she locked her door. Roughly 45 minutes later, she found the man lying in her living room in underwear and a tank top, next to a bottle of lotion, a butter knife, and multiple condoms. She and a neighbor told him to leave. She informed police that as the man walked out of the residence, he made a comment implying that the abandoned neighboring room was the room he had permission to be in and went inside. The woman believes the man gained entry into the apartment by prying the back bedroom window open as the window had been damaged and left open. Police attempted to locate the man to no avail. His mother lives in the neighboring building but stated she last saw him earlier in the day. Police will follow up on this and attempt to locate the man to gather his statement for further investigation and possible prosecution.

* * *

A loss prevention employee with Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police two black males stole a Honda mower and a DeWalt chainsaw. The merchandise was placed on a cart and the suspects pushed the cart past the point of sale, leaving through the garden section of the store. The employee showed police video footage of the shoplifting. The loss prevention employee was able to observe the vehicle the two suspects drove away in - a gold Nissan Maxima.

* * *

A woman on Walker Avenue wanted police to check the area because she heard voices outside. Police checked the area and found nothing.

* * *

A woman on O’ Grady Drive told police she had been drinking earlier in the night and her brother took her vehicle and won’t give it back. Police spoke with her brother who said his sister is an alcoholic and he knew she had been drinking earlier in the day. He said he wasn’t depriving his sister of the vehicle, he just didn’t want her driving due to her drinking earlier. Police conducted a SFST test on the woman to determine her level of impairment. While conducting HGN, police noticed the woman had nystagmus prior to 45 degrees and at maximum deviation. Police determined she was too impaired to drive and offered her a courtesy ride home informing her to get her vehicle the next day when she was not intoxicated. The woman agreed. Police then transported the woman to her residence on Oak Burr Drive.

* * *

A man on Melrose Drive called police to say it appeared as though overnight someone drove through the drainage ditch at the front of his property and ran over the water utility meter. He contacted his landlord and made them aware, and needed to report the damage. He believes the meter is owned and operated by TN American Water. He said there was a trail of oil from the vehicle leading down the roadway, but there was no disabled vehicle anywhere in sight. There were no previously reported accidents within the past 24 hours in the area.

* * *

A man on E. 14th Street told police he and his wife had been in a verbal disorder and he wanted her and her daughter to leave the home. Police informed the man that wasn’t possible since both he and his wife were on the lease. His wife initially wished to leave but due to the time of night, she decided that she would stay and that both she and her husband would separate within the home for the evening. At the current time there was nothing observed or said which indicated to police anything more than a verbal disorder had taken place.

* * *

Police were called to 3226 Wilcox Blvd. where a large party was happening and the parking lot was completely full. The officer activated the patrol vehicle blue light and the parking lot cleared out.

* * *

Police were called to Holly Street where a woman asked for police to take her to her home on Caroline Drive due to a verbal disorder which had taken place prior to police arrival. The woman was transported home without incident.

* * *

A man at the Hampton Inn at 74 Starview Lane told police sometime overnight someone broke out the rear passenger window of his vehicle and stole $10 cash. The suspects also damaged, dented and scratched the driver's side of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on McCallie Avenue told police someone broke her driver side mirror.

* * *

A woman told police she left her 2007 Acura MDX parked on Central Avenue overnight. Some time while it was there, someone broke out the rear driver's window and scratched (keyed) the driver's side.

* * *

An employee of Sports Clips at 7425 Commons Blvd. called police and said she was in a disorder with a co-worker at their place of employment. The woman said she was working on her client's hair and her co-worker bumped into her and this caused an argument. The woman said the co-worker made unprofessional remarks towards her and in front of her client. The woman said the co-worker said she was going to clock out before she beat her up. The woman claims that due to this argument, she was fired by her manager when the co-worker started the disorder. An officer spoke with the co-worker on the phone who stated the woman intentionally struck her with a cabinet door and made it look as if it were accidental. The co-worker said she had words with the woman and did admit to making the statement of leaving before she would beat her up but said she was trying to leave and defuse the situation. The client gave a statement and said that the woman was wrongly accused and that the co-worker instigated the entire argument.