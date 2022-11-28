Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 28, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, DEMETRIUS JR 
1460 MARIJOAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BRADY, RANDALL DAVID 
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON 
707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE 
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, DANA J 
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FISHER, CHRISTOPHER 
7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE 
1609 WHELLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARCIA, SAUL 
128 PHEASANT RIDGE THOMASVILLE, 31792 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE 
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAYNES, CLYDE R 
3524 HIGHWAY 411 OCOEE, 37361 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, EMILY J 
4100 OCOEE ST N CLEVELAND, 373124827 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS 
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

JACKSON, DEMICIUS RENARD 
3221 37TH STREET SW BIRMINGHAM, 35221 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ 
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA 
1053 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063209 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MARCH, JOSEPH 
1095 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON 
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064213 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SAUCEDO MERIDA, ALVARO 
711 ND ST LENOIR CITY, 37771 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE 
1908 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEVENS, MICHAEL 
4529 BLAIRMONT DR SE CROSSROADS, 35763 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

THIBAUDEAU, LAURA BETH 
359 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
VANDALISM
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE

THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
5195 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

WILEY, DASHAUN MARQUEZ 
8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

