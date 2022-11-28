Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, DEMETRIUS JR

1460 MARIJOAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, DANA J

4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FISHER, CHRISTOPHER

7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ACKLIN, DEMETRIUS JR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ELSTON, JOSEPH RONALD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, DANA J

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/09/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARCIA, SAUL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/13/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JACKSON, DEMICIUS RENARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MARCH, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/16/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRIDEMORE, MAKAYLA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEVENS, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS THIBAUDEAU, LAURA BETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/02/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT WILEY, DASHAUN MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE1609 WHELLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGARCIA, SAUL128 PHEASANT RIDGE THOMASVILLE, 31792Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGLOVER, DAVID LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHARGISS, DAVID WAYNE633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHAYNES, CLYDE R3524 HIGHWAY 411 OCOEE, 37361Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, EMILY J4100 OCOEE ST N CLEVELAND, 373124827Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)JACKSON, DEMICIUS RENARD3221 37TH STREET SW BIRMINGHAM, 35221Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSJEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKING, CANIECHA SHANTA1053 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063209Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMARCH, JOSEPH1095 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTOWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064213Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTRELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSAUCEDO MERIDA, ALVARO711 ND ST LENOIR CITY, 37771Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE1908 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEVENS, MICHAEL4529 BLAIRMONT DR SE CROSSROADS, 35763Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTHIBAUDEAU, LAURA BETH359 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)VANDALISMRECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENTASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICETHOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN5195 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONWILEY, DASHAUN MARQUEZ8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



