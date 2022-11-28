Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACKLIN, DEMETRIUS JR
1460 MARIJOAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, DANA J
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, CHRISTOPHER
7894 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE
1609 WHELLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARCIA, SAUL
128 PHEASANT RIDGE THOMASVILLE, 31792
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAYNES, CLYDE R
3524 HIGHWAY 411 OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, EMILY J
4100 OCOEE ST N CLEVELAND, 373124827
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JACKSON, DEMICIUS RENARD
3221 37TH STREET SW BIRMINGHAM, 35221
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MARCH, JOSEPH
1095 MERONEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064213
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAUCEDO MERIDA, ALVARO
711 ND ST LENOIR CITY, 37771
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
1908 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEVENS, MICHAEL
4529 BLAIRMONT DR SE CROSSROADS, 35763
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THIBAUDEAU, LAURA BETH
359 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
VANDALISM
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
5195 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WILEY, DASHAUN MARQUEZ
8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
