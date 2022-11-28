Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Drop 12.6 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, November 28, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.67 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.63 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.36 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
November 28, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)
November 28, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
November 28, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
November 28, 2018: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
November 28, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
November 28, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
November 28, 2015: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
November 28, 2014: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
November 28, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
November 28, 2012: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.17, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21.
State of Tennessee- $3.07, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17.
Huntsville- $3.10, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20. 

"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump."
Randy Smith: Gamecocks Grab Lightning In A Bottle
Brian Williams, Lisa Gothard, Rick Kyle Are Winners Of Old Photo Books From Chattanoogan.com
Chattanooga Police Searching For Missing Teenager
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Had No Trouble Disposing Of Vandy
Randy Smith: Gamecocks Grab Lightning In A Bottle
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
Jerry Summers: Who Protects The Log?
Jim Greeson Releases Book, "A Collection Of Life Stories"
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
Voices Of Lee To Present "Home For Christmas" Concert
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Shawntell Shackleford
Lisa Annette Martin
Raley, Aileen "Neen" Dixon (Cleveland)
Earwood, Allen Ray (Old Fort)
Russell, Matt (Rocky Face)
