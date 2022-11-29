Bryan College Student, Volleyball Player Alivia Mynes Dies In Thanksgiving Day Wreck

A Bryan College student and volleyball player was killed on Thursday in a four-vehicle wreck at her hometown of Canton, Ga.

Alivia Mynes, 18, died along with her father, Chris Mynes. Her mother, Jennifer, and sister, Sydney, were injured in the crash.

Police said an F-150 truck crossed the center line and struck the Nissan Armada occupied by the Mynes family.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck that caused the wreck was also taken to the hospital. Two other cars were involved in the wreck, but no other injuries were reported.

Bryan College officials said Alivia, a freshman, aspired to follow in her father’s footsteps by working in human resources, and she was pursuing a degree in business administration and human resource management.



She played as middle blocker for the Lady Lions volleyball team and was described as an encouraging teammate and outstanding player.



Officials said, "As Bryan students return to campus following this tragedy, individual grief counseling sessions as well as grief support groups will be available. Student Life staff will continue to be available for students as needed."



The Bryan community will gather in Rudd Auditorium on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to grieve

together and honor the life of Alivia and her father.



"The Mynes family and friends are invited to join us for this memorial service," officials said.