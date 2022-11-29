Chattanooga's Balmy Weather Quickly Changes To High Winds, Heavy Rain

Chattanooga's weather on Tuesday night quickly changed from balmy temperatures near 70 under sunny skies to wind and heavy rain.

There were severe thunderstorms in sections of the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures are set to dive to below freezing by Wednesday night.

Up to two inches of rain is expected Tuesday evening and night with the rain continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Weather Outlook warning of the high winds, including as stiff as 70 miles per hour in the Smokies.