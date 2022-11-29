Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal

Hamilton County Schools announced Tuesday the new principal of East Brainerd Elementary School is Hannah Hudson.

Ms. Hudson, who has served as the assistant principal at Hixson Elementary since 2021, will be responsible for leading school operations and providing instructional leadership at East Brainerd Elementary.

Ms. Hudson said she is committed to ensuring all students thrive through fostering student achievement, instructional development, employee engagement, and community involvement.

“As our district continues making strides to ensure all children in Hamilton County thrive, we are confident Ms. Hudson has the skills to encourage and motivate not only our students, but also our staff, as they work towards their goals,” said Dr. Justin Robertson, HCS superintendent. “Ms. Hudson’s experience gives her a proven track record of academic growth and success and a

background in fostering teacher development and positive culture.”

Prior to her time serving at HCS, Ms. Hudson was an elementary school principal in Memphis. There she led her school in improving various programs and testing standards, including achieving a Level 4 TVAAS Composite Score, developing leadership teams to provide feedback, as well as fostered community partnerships.

Previously in Ms. Hudson’s career, she has additionally acted as the dean of Curriculum and

Instruction, coordinator of Lower School Planning, and dean of Student Success for various school districts.

“East Brainerd Elementary represents much of what I love about public education: diverse families, diverse learners, and a vibrant community that supports its local school,” said Ms. Hudson. “I am humbled to be its next principal and eager to begin the journey.”