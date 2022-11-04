Police Blotter: Company Has Catalytic Converters Stolen 6 Times; Man's $55 Check Mailed To BCBS "Washed" And Cashed For $2,500

An employee of Choo Choo Movers at 3889 Hixson Pike called police to report someone had cut both catalytic converters off of a new company owned 2022 Isuzu NPR box truck and stole them. She said it will cost more than $2,500 to replace them. She said this is the sixth time this has happened to the company.

A man at Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Ave. told police someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his Ford Ranger while it was parked in the hospital parking lot. The man was inside the hospital for about 1 ½ hours. He estimates the damages to be $1,000 and wishes to press charges. The officer spoke with security who would call in after reviewing video footage.

A man on Martin Luther King Boulevard told police someone had fraudulently used his credit card for approximately $840. He said he receives Social Security at the beginning of each month. When he attempted to pay his rent, he realized his credit card was declined. According to the credit card company, there have been approximately eight or nine fraudulent purchases

A man at Gold’s Gym at 6933 Lee Hwy. told police someone had pried the hasp on his locker and stolen several items.

Two black males, one wearing a Halloween mask, were reported stealing a pair of sunglasses from Walgreens, 3550 Broad St., and fleeing on bicycles. Police located the men and identified them. One of them said he had just left Walgreens and had the stolen sunglasses in his hand. Police detained the man and returned him to Walgreens, where he spoke with the manager, who stated she did not wish to press charges against him, but requested he be trespassed. Police informed him that he was not to return to this location or he would be arrested.

A woman requested police assist her with a ride to her residence on Lee Highway from the Speedway on Highway 58. An officer was able to transport her with no issue.

A woman on 11th Street told police a woman she knows as Dominique was at her apartment and stole her phone when she left. She said the phone is a black Boost Mobile phone, valued at approximately $200. She would like to prosecute and wanted Dominique trespassed from her apartment. Dominique was not at the apartment when police arrived.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on I-75 northbound. After the conclusion of the traffic stop and after the driver had left the scene, the officer realized he still had her driver's license. The driver's license is listed as found property to be returned to the owner.

A woman on Spurling Drive told police there were two illegal transactions on her debit card with TVFCU. She says they were both online orders with Walmart.com and to be shipped to an address on Wingate Lane in Hixson. She had already spoken with the credit union and they have to wait until the transaction clears before they can return the money to her account.

A woman with Prime Imaging at 5441 Highway 153, told police two large potted trees at the drive thru area of the business had possibly been struck by a vehicle. The officer saw two large black plastic pots that were heavily damaged. Due to the size of the potted trees and it being in the drive thru area, it was possible a vehicle struck them. The officer saw a surveillance camera in the drive thru area but the woman said she couldn’t access the video it would have to be viewed at a later time.

Police have responded multiple times to Long Street for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle in question is a black Audi sedan, registered to a man on W. 17th Street. While this vehicle does have a layer of pollen on it, indicative of it not having been moved in some time, the vehicle is legally parked and registered to a nearby resident.

A man on James Avenue told police someone stole a check he had written and mailed through the East Brainerd Post Office. The person then "washed" the check and re-wrote it for $2,500.89. The original check was for $55 written to BCBS. The name on the fraudulent cashed check was "Aaniyah Alford" and it was cashed digitally.

