Man Wanted For Murders In Rossville, Ga., And Montgomery County, Tn. Is Taken Into Custody In Chattanooga

A fourth suspect in the Aug. 1 murder of Rossville, Ga., resident Dakota Bradshaw has been arrested, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Darius Woods, 26, of Chattanooga, was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chattanooga by the United States Marshal Service. Woods was arrested on a murder warrant from Walker County charging him in the Bradshaw death at 417 E. Peachtree St. in Rossville.

Additionally, Woods was arrested and charged with an outstanding murder warrant from Montgomery County, Tn.

Sheriff Wilson applauded the diligence of the U.S. Marshal Service over the past two months as they searched for Woods' whereabouts.

Charged earlier in the Bradshaw death were Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and both from Huntsville. A female was also charged.

It was stated at a preliminary hearing that the incident involved a blue Dodge Challenger registered under Collier’s name that was on Bradshaw’s property.

A witness said Dodds was extremely emotional and was “crying in rage” while armed with a rife.

It was testified at the hearing that Woods had previously been involved in two murders.