Over 41,000 Hamilton County residents voted early in an election that features the governor's race, four constitutional amendments, some state legislators and some municipal contests.

The final tally was 41,489.

The number includes 3,497 absentee ballots.

Election day is next Tuesday.

The election office off Amnicola Highway drew the most voters - 11,170.

Hixson drew 7,982 and Collegedale 7,926. There were 5,902 ballots cast at Brainerd, 2,747 at Soddy Daisy and 2,263 at Snow Hill.