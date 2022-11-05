Chris Anderson Says New Plan Includes Ability To Add New Homestay STVRs In R-1 Zones

Chris Anderson, senior advisor to Mayor Tim Kelly, said under the latest Short Term Vacation Rental (STVR) code draft there will be the ability to add new rentals in R-1 zones as long as the owner lives on the property.

He said, "New homestay (owner-occupied) permits will be allowed in any zone that allows residential uses, including but not limited to R-1. New absentee permits will only be allowed in multi-family residential zones and commercial zones that allow residential uses."

Mr.

Anderson also said, "The current STVR draft proposal, if adopted, will not put any currently permitted STVRs out of business. Existing, legal absentee (non-owner-occupied) STVRs in R-1 zones will be allowed to continue operating so long as they renew their permit on time each year and do not transfer ownership to another person or entity. Illegally-operating, non-permitted STVRs will not be grandfathered in and the city will toughen penalties for those operating outside the law.