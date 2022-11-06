Latest Headlines

  Sunday, November 6, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, TRYSTAN REANNON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BOWMAN, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BURNETTE, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER, DONNY NELSON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLON, JASON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORD, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLADDEN, CHASE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/09/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEARD, MARCUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCNEELY, NANCY TYBOROSKI
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRICE, NEIL Q
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RICHARDSON, DALTON M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SALVATIERRA, ARIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/12/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, KRISTY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, WILLITRIAN JAMEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TARVER, DILLON REID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
WEAVER, AUSTIN KYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILCOX, MAGGIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILKEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

