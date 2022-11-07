Early Vote Turnout Light In Rhea County Where There Are No Local Elections

In what was a low turnout compared to the May and August elections, Rhea County Administrator of Elections Tom Davis said that 3,195 voters cast their ballots in early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. There are some 20,000 registered voters in Rhea County.

While there are no local races on the ballot, the 2022 election features state and federal offices, as well as four proposed state Constitutional amendments. In the state general election, voters will be casting their ballots for either incumbent Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee or Democratic Party challenger Jason Martin along with other choices.There are eight independent candidates with constant contestant Basil Marceaux from Soddy Daisy. Also, Knoxville resident Charles Morgan is running. Morgan was recently arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with interference with another’s rights in elections. According to the affidavit Morgan allegedly was screaming and cursing at voters as they came into the Hamilton County Election Commission for early voting.

In the race for Tennessee Senate District 1, GOP nominee Adam Lowe is facing Democratic Party nominee Patricia Waters. District 1 was created during the redistricting process and includes Rhea, Meigs, Bradley and McMinn Counties.

In the state House of Representatives District 31 race, five-term incumbent Republican State Rep. Ron Travis is facing Democratic challenger David L. Brown.

Seeking his seventh term for U.S. Congress is incumbent Scott DesJarlais (R-Winchester) versus Democratic challenger Wayne Steele from Fayetteville and five independent candidates. Both Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty do not run this year. Mrs. Blackburn will face re-election in 2024 and Hagerty in 2026.

In the upcoming election, voters will also be casting their ballots either for or against amending parts of the Tennessee Constitution.

The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot:

• An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work

• An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.

• An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.

• An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.

Mr. Davis reminds that all voters will be required to show a valid photo ID prior to casting their ballot at their assigned precincts.