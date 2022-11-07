Latest Headlines

Bradley County Commission Votes 8-6 Against Moving Citizen Input Ahead Of Agenda Items

  • Monday, November 7, 2022

The Bradley County Commission on Monday night voted 8-6 against moving citizen input ahead of the business items on the agenda.

Several commissioners said citizens were welcome to contact them by phone, email or a personal visit, and said such concerns could be aired at the agenda session prior to the voting meeting.

Commissioner Howard Thompson said, "We need to take care of the business first."

After the vote, several citizens decried a "lack of transparency" on the part of commissioners.

Dan Rawls, a former commissioner, said, "Some of the ones who voted no are the ones who won't answer calls or respond to an email."

Commissioner Tommy Ledford said he had heard from 30-40 citizens who wanted the change. He said he had pledged "to be a voice of the people."

Several other commissioners said they had not been contacted by anyone on the issue.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Ledford, Cindy Slater, Josh Rogers, Daniel Beaty, Mike Hughes and Denny Collins.

Opposed were Commissioners Thompson, Thomas Crye, Louie Alford, Bill Winters, Milan Blake, Bobby Goins, Scott Gilbert and Tim Mason.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Poppie Gets First Win As Chattanooga Women Roll
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Eleventh Ranked Mocs Host Ninth Ranked Samford On Saturday
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Ethan White Finishes 8 Years On Collegedale Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Bradley County Commission Votes 8-6 Against Moving Citizen Input Ahead Of Agenda Items
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Lady Vols Take On Ohio State In Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Volunteer At Community Kitchen Arrested For Rape Of Woman He Took Home After Serving Her Dinner
Volunteer At Community Kitchen Arrested For Rape Of Woman He Took Home After Serving Her Dinner
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Breaking News
Ethan White Finishes 8 Years On Collegedale Commission
  • 11/7/2022

Monday night was Ethan White’s last meeting as a Collegedale commissioner after serving in the position for eight years. He said this was a self-imposed term limit that he decided on early this ... more

Bradley County Commission Votes 8-6 Against Moving Citizen Input Ahead Of Agenda Items
  • 11/7/2022

The Bradley County Commission on Monday night voted 8-6 against moving citizen input ahead of the business items on the agenda. Several commissioners said citizens were welcome to contact ... more

Early Vote Turnout Light In Rhea County Where There Are No Local Elections
  • 11/7/2022

In what was a low turnout compared to the May and August elections, Rhea County Administrator of Elections Tom Davis said that 3,195 voters cast their ballots in early voting ahead of Election ... more

Breaking News
Everything Voters Need To Know For The Nov. 8 Election
  • 11/7/2022
Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • 11/7/2022
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/7/2022
Gas Prices Drop 9.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/7/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 31-Nov. 6
  • 11/7/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Poppie Gets First Win As Chattanooga Women Roll
  • 11/7/2022
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
  • 11/7/2022
Eleventh Ranked Mocs Host Ninth Ranked Samford On Saturday
  • 11/7/2022
Lady Vols Take On Ohio State In Opener
  • 11/7/2022
Flattop Freddie Goes 5-3 On College Picks
  • 11/7/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Be Lazy And Save Birds
Life With Ferris: Be Lazy And Save Birds
  • 11/7/2022
Governor Lee And First Lady To Open Tennessee Residence For Christmas Tours
  • 11/7/2022
Jerry Summers: How To Fill 7,000 Seat Stadium?
Jerry Summers: How To Fill 7,000 Seat Stadium?
  • 11/7/2022
The Northside Neighborhood House Seeking Donations For Annual Santa’s Workshop
  • 11/7/2022
ArtsBuild Announces Annual Hamilton County High School Visual Art Competition Call For Entries
  • 11/7/2022
Entertainment
Mayor Kelly Urges Participation In Chattanooga Music Survey
  • 11/7/2022
CSCC Performs Fall Play "A Bad Year For Tomatoes" Nov. 11-13
CSCC Performs Fall Play "A Bad Year For Tomatoes" Nov. 11-13
  • 11/7/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2022
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue
  • 11/4/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza In Hixson Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
Business
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Cody Sims: Returning To School As An Adult? How To Fund Tuition
Cody Sims: Returning To School As An Adult? How To Fund Tuition
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC Veterans Day Events To Include "Taps," Food Trucks
UTC Veterans Day Events To Include "Taps," Food Trucks
  • 11/7/2022
Lee’s Alpha Epsilon Delta Inducts 3 New Members
Lee’s Alpha Epsilon Delta Inducts 3 New Members
  • 11/7/2022
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
Living Well
The Launch Pad Welcomes New Executive Director Shelley Armstrong
The Launch Pad Welcomes New Executive Director Shelley Armstrong
  • 11/7/2022
Morning Pointe Communities Share Blessings On Thankful Trees
  • 11/7/2022
Children's Hospital At Erlanger Collecting "Tiny Trees" For Patients
  • 11/7/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
John Joseph Horn, Jr.
John Joseph Horn, Jr.
  • 11/7/2022
Dana Jean Shiles
  • 11/7/2022
Elizabeth Ann Nix
Elizabeth Ann Nix
  • 11/7/2022
Area Obituaries
Roberson, Dorothy Jennings (Cleveland)
Roberson, Dorothy Jennings (Cleveland)
  • 11/7/2022
Carr, Shirley Anne Lowe (Cleveland)
Carr, Shirley Anne Lowe (Cleveland)
  • 11/7/2022
Woods, Laura Beatrice Fletcher (Summerville)
  • 11/7/2022