Bradley County Commission Votes 8-6 Against Moving Citizen Input Ahead Of Agenda Items

The Bradley County Commission on Monday night voted 8-6 against moving citizen input ahead of the business items on the agenda.

Several commissioners said citizens were welcome to contact them by phone, email or a personal visit, and said such concerns could be aired at the agenda session prior to the voting meeting.

Commissioner Howard Thompson said, "We need to take care of the business first."

After the vote, several citizens decried a "lack of transparency" on the part of commissioners.

Dan Rawls, a former commissioner, said, "Some of the ones who voted no are the ones who won't answer calls or respond to an email."

Commissioner Tommy Ledford said he had heard from 30-40 citizens who wanted the change. He said he had pledged "to be a voice of the people."

Several other commissioners said they had not been contacted by anyone on the issue.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Ledford, Cindy Slater, Josh Rogers, Daniel Beaty, Mike Hughes and Denny Collins.

Opposed were Commissioners Thompson, Thomas Crye, Louie Alford, Bill Winters, Milan Blake, Bobby Goins, Scott Gilbert and Tim Mason.