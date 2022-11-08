Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Has Wallet Stolen At TJ Maxx; Man Blames Fall In Parking Garage On Poor Lighting

  • Tuesday, November 8, 2022

A woman told police she was shopping at TJ Maxx at 638 Northgate Mall Dr. and someone took her wallet out of her purse while it was in a shopping buggy. Shortly after this time, she received a bank notification that the suspect had made a $829.73 charge to her credit card at Walmart. Inside of the stolen wallet were her IDs, credit and debit cards, house keys and approximately $400 cash.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police a white female took $100 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman fled the scene prior to police arrival.

* * *

A man called police and said he lost his Glock 19 when visiting Chattanooga at the valet area in his hotel, Holiday Inn and Suites at 434 Chestnut St.

* * *

Two men were in an argument on Market Street. The first said the second man had been loitering on the property all day and he doesn’t want him back on the premises. The second man was informed he is not allowed back on the property.

* * *

Police were called to Central Avenue where a woman said she, her nephew and another man were hanging out and drinking. She said the other man had lived with her nephew for a few years. The woman said she and the other man got into a verbal argument. Then, before the other man went to his room for the night, her nephew and the man got into an argument. The woman wanted police to escort the other man out of the residence. The officer told the woman she was going to have to evict him since he lives at the residence.

* * *

Officers responded to suspicious activity at 4616 Rossville Blvd. where there was a shattered window in the front of H&R Block. Officers cleared the building, making sure no one was inside. Afterward, police attempted to contact the responsible for the building to come out and secure the window. Later, officers were notified that no one was coming to secure the window and that it was okay to leave the property unsecured.

* * *

A man was at Papa John’s Pizza at 2700 Broad St. and said he went inside to pick up a pizza. When he went inside, he left his phone on the dash of his truck with the windows down. When he returned to his truck, his phone was gone.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police someone got into his vehicle while it was parked there for a few days and stole a Ruger pistol. He said there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man at Mellow Mushroom at 2318 Lifestyle Way told police the passenger side of his BMW had been keyed, causing significant damage.

* * *

An employee of Hydraulic Supply Company at 5959 Shallowford Road told police someone cut the catalytic converters and oxygen sensors off of three company Nissan NV200 vans. He said on one van, the suspect busted the windshield and the van is not drivable at this time. He said the vans were parked at the rear of the building.

* * *

A man was in the parking garage at 600 Cherry St. and said he fell. He said the accident was due to the poor lighting in the garage and that he felt he wouldn't have fallen if there were better lighting. He said he had abrasions to his right knee, he bruised his ribs and hurt his lower back and neck. He wanted to make a report as he attempted to contact the parking garage, but no one would answer the phone.

