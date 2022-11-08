Man, 64, Shot Early Tuesday Morning On West 14th Street Court

A man, 64, was shot on West 14th Street Court early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:55 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the 800 block of West 14th Street Court. The man sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was transported to a local hospital.



The details of the shooting have yet to be determined; however, it does appear to be an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing.