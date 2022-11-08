Fire At Home On Riverside Drive Displaces 2 Residents

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a residential structure fire Tuesday night on Riverside Drive that displaced two occupants.

The call came out at 7:26 p.m. to the 2700 block and Blue Shift companies responded. Quint 10 found smoke showing from the home and made entry with Engine 4. The fire was knocked down quickly and a primary search conducted. No one was found inside. Both occupants were located and they were safe.

By 7:50 p.m., crews had the fire under control and entered overhaul. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. There were no injuries.

Quint 10, Engine 4, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, HCEMS, EPB and Red Cross responded.