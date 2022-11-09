Latest Headlines

Commissioner Says County Board Appointee Is Deceased

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The County Commission next week is set to make a number of re-appointments and a new appointment to a county board, but Commissioner Greg Martin said one of those on the list is deceased.

He said the individual is from Hixson and was a prominent contractor, but died during the pandemic.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he would check out the situation.

He said a member of his staff had been working with Ronnie Bowman on the appointments to  the Hamilton County Contractors Board of Appeals and Adjustments. 

County Mayor Wamp said, "We'll double check. We certainly don't want to reappointment somebody who's not with us anymore."

He said the board had only met once in the past 13 years.

Latest Headlines
Commissioner Says County Board Appointee Is Deceased
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Lee's Adams, Stogner Named GSC Freshman Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Playoff Preview: Walker Valley Looking To Make History Against 5-A Foe Powell
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
UT Welcomes Fans For The Missouri Game
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Commissioner Says County Board Appointee Is Deceased
  • 11/9/2022

The County Commission next week is set to make a number of re-appointments and a new appointment to a county board, but Commissioner Greg Martin said one of those on the list is deceased. ... more

Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline
  • 11/9/2022

Work being done by WWTA to replace old, leaking sewer lines that go down Lookout Mountain has already begun at the corner of Fleetwood Drive and Ochs Highway. This is the next step in the improvements ... more

Breaking News
It's A Battle Of Wills At Rhea County Commission
  • 11/9/2022
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers
  • 11/9/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 11/9/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike
  • 11/9/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Biden’s Border Catastrophe Is A National Security Nightmare
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • 11/8/2022
Red Wolves And Coach Jimmy Obleda Part Ways; He Apologizes For His Language And Tone
  • 11/8/2022
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
  • 11/9/2022
Lee's Adams, Stogner Named GSC Freshman Of The Year
  • 11/9/2022
UT Welcomes Fans For The Missouri Game
  • 11/9/2022
Happenings
Clint Cooper Details Newspaper Changes To Kiwanis Club
  • 11/9/2022
53rd Annual MLK March And Parade Set For Jan. 16
  • 11/8/2022
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
  • 11/8/2022
Solid Waste Collections & Site Schedule For Veterans Day, Nov 11
  • 11/9/2022
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
  • 11/9/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/9/2022
Friends Of The Festival Names 3 New Members To Board
  • 11/9/2022
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
  • 11/8/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
  • 11/8/2022
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Free Clinic Offers Free Dental, Vision And Medical Services In Cleveland
  • 11/8/2022
Erlanger 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction To Honor Dr. Chris Young, Dr. Jon Cohen, Lynda Minks Hood And Pat Eller Lee
  • 11/8/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Birding Club Program Set For Nov. 10
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Obituaries
Curtis H. Gossett
Curtis H. Gossett
  • 11/9/2022
Gary Sherman McGhee
Gary Sherman McGhee
  • 11/9/2022
Paul Kenneth Robinson
Paul Kenneth Robinson
  • 11/9/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022