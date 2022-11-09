Commissioner Says County Board Appointee Is Deceased

The County Commission next week is set to make a number of re-appointments and a new appointment to a county board, but Commissioner Greg Martin said one of those on the list is deceased.

He said the individual is from Hixson and was a prominent contractor, but died during the pandemic.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he would check out the situation.

He said a member of his staff had been working with Ronnie Bowman on the appointments to the Hamilton County Contractors Board of Appeals and Adjustments.

County Mayor Wamp said, "We'll double check. We certainly don't want to reappointment somebody who's not with us anymore."

He said the board had only met once in the past 13 years.