Colton Moore Elected To Georgia District 53 Senate Seat; Aims To Eliminate Certificate Of Need

Colton Moore, a former Georgia House member from Dade County, was elected Tuesday to represent Georgia District 53 in the State Senate.

He thanked friends, family members, and volunteers for their support:

He stated, “I am honored to have earned the support from Northwest Georgia, and I look forward to getting to work for the people on day one.

"We are going to eliminate Certificate of Need and bring free market hospitals to Northwest Georgia. We are going to combat record-high inflation with lower taxes and cuts to wasteful spending. We are going to ensure that the people of Georgia are safe by providing our police with the training and equipment they need to stop violent criminals. And we are going to find permanent solutions to our mass illegal immigration problem.

"I want to thank my family and friends for their faith and the sacrifices they made for this all to be possible. I want to thank my volunteers and donors for their continued support through the very end. It was their hard work and dedication that has allowed me to bring our fight for freedom to the Georgia Senate.

"Our fight is just getting started.”