Body Of Jasmine Pace Is Found In Suck Creek Area

The body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found, family members said Thursday.

A section of Suck Creek Road near a boat launch was closed earlier in the day, then re-opened.

Chattanooga Police said, "At 1:30 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit searched the area of the 1000 block of Suck Creek Road.

"Human remains were found in the search. After further investigation, police were able to determine the remains are that of Jasmine Pace."

It comes a day after her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jason Chen, was charged with her murder.