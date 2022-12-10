Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Wife Accidentally Crashes Into Her Husband’s Vehicle; Man Upset Room Reserved At Motel Is Dirty

  • Saturday, December 10, 2022

Police responded to a vehicle crash at 1500 McCallie Ave. Medics also responded to the wreck, but all involved denied any medical attention. Neither driver wanted to make a crash report. The first driver said she hit the rear end of the other vehicle, driven by her husband. The driver of the second vehicle said he was slowing to turn north onto N. Holly Street from McCallie Avenue when his wife, the driver of the first vehicle, slammed into him. The wife's vehicle was towed to Ace Towing & Recovery. The husband's vehicle was driven to their residence.

* * *

A woman on Deerfoot Drive told police she went out to dinner and a movie. She returned home and went inside her residence. The next morning, her son was leaving for work and noticed damage down the passenger side of her vehicle. The woman doesn’t know where the damage occurred because she never checked the passenger side of her vehicle.

* * *

An officer saw a vehicle driving too fast for conditions in the area of 1001 E. 12th St. The officer recognized the vehicle from a BOLO earlier in the month. The officer stopped the vehicle for the traffic infraction and found it was not in fact the target of a past BOLO. This report is to document the vehicle as having been stopped. The driver was found to be driving on a revoked license and was given a verbal warning. A passenger had a valid license and agreed to drive.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who had previously been trespassed from Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd., according to employees. Staff said they had asked him to leave earlier, but he had remained. Police brought the man aside and confirmed his identify and informed him of being trespassed. He left the property without incident.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike called police to report he believes someone was backing up to turn around on his property and the vehicle then hit the concrete wall he had been working on, causing $2,100 in damage. He said video footage doesn’t show the vehicle actually hitting the wall but it shows a vehicle backing up, then driving off and the wall being damaged. He was unsure from the video the exact tag, but it was a Tennessee Titans tag, and the vehicle is a Ford F350.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police someone got into his vehicle and stole a computer monitor. There were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A couple at a residence on 3rd Avenue told police they saw a man going through a woman's car. They said the woman is the man's ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend told police her vehicle does not lock and nothing of value is in it. The couple said they confronted the man at the vehicle and he fled the scene before police arrived. The couple and the ex-girlfriend all want the man trespassed from their property.

* * *

Police were flagged down to ask a woman to leave the Harry's fuel station property at 4th Avenue and E. 23rd Street. Police spoke with the woman and asked her to leave the property. She complied without further incident.

* * *

A woman at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police she was in an argument with her boyfriend and she became scared. She said she felt as if she was going to be hurt by him. She said she then went inside the store and asked for someone to call the police. The woman expressed an interest in getting a TPO put in place. Officers told her how to get one.

* * *

A man outside the Baymont Inn, 7017 Shallowford Road, told police he got into an argument with two other homeless people. The man did not go into details about the spat. The other two people walked off while the officer was speaking with the man. The man said he was going to head into downtown and did not want anything further from police.

* * *

An employee at the Exxon, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police a white male with a Trump hat and the word "Davis" tattooed on his left arm came in and drank a fountain drink and then refused to pay for it. She said he left in a white pickup truck, and she gave police the tag number on the vehicle. The tag number she gave did not come back to anything. She told police they wished to press charges if the man is identified. She did not have access to cameras.

* * *

A man called police from the Red Roof Inn - Chattanooga Airport, 7014 Shallowford Road, and said he rented a room through a third party and the room was dirty when he arrived. The man was upset the hotel would not give him a refund and wanted this documented.

