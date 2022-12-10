Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, RICHARD
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA
5425 WATKINS STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BARRETT, DONNIE
120 LEWALLEN LN OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POUND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BRYSON, CURTIS ANTHONY
4802 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER
CAMPBELL, VERNA LYNN
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE
5337 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161648
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANE, ERIN JENNIFER
86 BROWNHOOD LN RINGGOLD, 307365605
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN
3312 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH
2206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA
3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
292 HYATT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374154847
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBSON, JASON SHANE
131 ALDER CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GILBERT, ALBERT
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, DAVID ALLAN
5721 MOUSE CREEK RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HILL, ALEXANDER THOMPSON
2040 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
1766 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA
3960 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KINSER, BILLY WAYNE
203 VALLEY VIEW AVENUE APT 2 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-
216 2ND ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAMON, SAMANTHA S
122 ANN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
3767 OCCONECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEFTWICH, JAMAYA NICOLE
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 374045226
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITTLE, SEAN RYAN
7836 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE
550 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT
90 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT UNDER 1000
MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY
2546 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORRIS, KEVIN J
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
NEWMAN, JUDY ROBERTA
1022 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLS, STEVEN JOSEPH
5921 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 373419578
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
6727 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
3921 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRICE, DEWAYNE DOUGLAS
8816 PRICE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
RAGLAND, DEVANTE LAVON
404 TUNNEL BLVD D7 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, DAWN MARIE
2360 HAMILTON AVE 31 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHULTZ, EMILY M
2733 KENTWOOD DR KNOXVILLE, 377641856
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SKILES, LUCAS
349 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
8819 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, BENJAMIN MARK
80 SANTEELAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
TORRES, LUIS ADRIAN
505 DAWN DR DALTON, 307215050
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
5515 EUSCEPTA DR AVE MARIA, 34142
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
