Here are the mug shots:



ALLEN, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRETT, DONNIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BRYSON, CURTIS ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

OTHER CAMPBELL, VERNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, ERIN JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, DAVID ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HIXSON, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II KIMBROUGH, LAKITA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KINSER, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAMON, SAMANTHA S

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LITTLE, SEAN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT UNDER 1000 MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MORRIS, KEVIN J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/21/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PRICE, DEWAYNE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR RAGLAND, DEVANTE LAVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, DAWN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SKILES, LUCAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TORRES, LUIS ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WEGENER, STACY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

