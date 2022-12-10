Latest Headlines

  Saturday, December 10, 2022

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRETT, DONNIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BRYSON, CURTIS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • OTHER
CAMPBELL, VERNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • INTRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANE, ERIN JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, DAVID ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • VOP - CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KINSER, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAYNE, TRISTAN ELIZABETH-
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAMON, SAMANTHA S
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LITTLE, SEAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORRIS, KEVIN J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PRICE, DEWAYNE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
RAGLAND, DEVANTE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, DAWN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SKILES, LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TORRES, LUIS ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

