Multiple Shots Fired In Brainerd High School Parking Lot; Multiple Vehicles Damaged

Chattanooga Police said multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Brainerd High School on North Moore Road on Saturday evening.

Multiple vehicles in the parking lot were hit and damaged by the gunfire.

At 6:46 p.m., police responded to a call of multiplied shots fired in the area of Brainerd High. They found evidence in the parking lot that shots had been fired, including the damaged vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said, "T he details of the incident have yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing."