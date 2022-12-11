Police Blotter: Video Shows Purse Woman Reported Stolen Was Left On Top Of Her Car; Drunk Neighbor Harasses Animal Rescuers

Police spoke with the general manager of Chipotle, 5242 Hwy. 153, regarding a purse a woman reported stolen while at the restaurant. The general manager allowed police to view the camera footage of the night the woman's purse was reported stolen. In the footage, the woman can be seen placing her purse on top of her car and driving away. It is unclear at what point the purse fell off her vehicle. Police attempted to reach out to the woman for further investigation, but were unsuccessful.



* * *



Police were requested for a sweep of the riverfront at 101 Riverfront Pkwy. so the American Queen river boat could dock. It was docked without incident.

* * *

While sitting in a parking lot on N. Market St. an officer was approached by a woman who was intoxicated and upset. She said that somewhere right outside of Pelham, she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She said she forced him to pull over and he punched her in the face three times. She said she got out of the car and he left her. She then hitch hiked backed to Chattanooga. She said that the car was hers and she wanted it back. Police explained to her that she needed to report the crime in Pelham. She said that she did not want to report it and just wanted her car and phone back. She denied medical treatment. Police then took her to her boyfriend's house on Forest Avenue to get her car. The boyfriend was not there. Police then took her to a friend's apartment in White Oak.

* * *

A woman on Wisdom Street told police she heard dogs barking across the street from her residence and she wanted them to check for suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was located.

* * *

A woman on Renezet Drive told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, and that he had pushed her while they were arguing. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who gave them the same sequence of events, but that he didn't push her at any time. Police didn't observe any marks or anything in disarray in the house that would lead police to believe anything physical had taken place. The boyfriend said he would leave so that there would not be any more arguing, and he left while police were on scene. BWC was worn and activated during this call for service.

* * *

A man called police and said the day before he observed a person who he believed to be homeless steal a seat off a bicycle in the yard of a home on S. Moore Road. The man had no surveillance footage to corroborate his belief, but described the person as a white male with a grey/white crew cut and beard.

* * *

A woman on White Oak Road told police that around midnight she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal dispute. She said during the spat she told him (he was driving her vehicle) to pull over. She said he pulled over along the shoulder of the highway as they entered the city limits on I-75 southbound. She said when she got out of the vehicle, he drove off, leaving her stranded. She said she has not heard from him since then. She said she did not want to prosecute him; she only wanted her vehicle to be returned back to her. Her vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen, noting that she did not want to prosecute. The woman called police later and said she had located her vehicle. It was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

A project manager for Belfor Property Restoration called police to the property belonging to the Villages at Alton Park. He showed police two windows that were damaged. The two windows were double paned. The first pane on each window had a bullet hole in it. The man said it would cost approximately $500 to fix the two windows. There were no surveillance cameras located in the area of the incident. There is no suspect information or witnesses to the incident.

* * *

A man on Dorris Street told police he rents his cars on Turo. He said he rented one of his vehicles to a man who drove it to Charleston, S.C. He said the man later notified him via text that someone had stolen the vehicle from him. Police informed him that he would need to reach out to Charleston Police to make a theft report.

* * *

A woman called police about the activities going on at her homeless camp behind the Bojangles at 4701 Hixson Pike. She told police about several suspicious people and other people she knew at the camp. She said she believed they were involved in random break-ins all over the city. This interaction was documented. The woman left the scene and walked back to her camp.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Lucie Court for an alarm and found the front door to be open. Police cleared the house and noticed doors, cabinets and drawers open throughout the house. Police notified Dispatch to contact a responsible. A responsible could not come out at that time, so police secured the residence and left the area.

* * *

Police were called to 6th Avenue on reports that McKamey Animal Center needed entry to rescue animals from an abandoned house. Fire responded to the scene to make entry, damaging the front door. While on scene, there was a belligerent neighbor who was intoxicated. The man was screaming and swearing without reason, asking for badge numbers and supervisors. When McKamey brought the animals out, the man attempted to interfere and became aggressive with first responders. With extreme grace, police allowed the man to return to his property without further incident.