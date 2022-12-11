Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Video Shows Purse Woman Reported Stolen Was Left On Top Of Her Car; Drunk Neighbor Harasses Animal Rescuers

  • Sunday, December 11, 2022

Police spoke with the general manager of Chipotle, 5242 Hwy. 153, regarding a purse a woman reported stolen while at the restaurant. The general manager allowed police to view the camera footage of the night the woman's purse was reported stolen. In the footage, the woman can be seen placing her purse on top of her car and driving away. It is unclear at what point the purse fell off her vehicle. Police attempted to reach out to the woman for further investigation, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

Police were requested for a sweep of the riverfront at 101 Riverfront Pkwy. so the American Queen river boat could dock. It was docked without incident.

* * *

While sitting in a parking lot on N. Market St. an officer was approached by a woman who was intoxicated and upset. She said that somewhere right outside of Pelham, she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She said she forced him to pull over and he punched her in the face three times. She said she got out of the car and he left her. She then hitch hiked backed to Chattanooga. She said that the car was hers and she wanted it back. Police explained to her that she needed to report the crime in Pelham. She said that she did not want to report it and just wanted her car and phone back. She denied medical treatment. Police then took her to her boyfriend's house on Forest Avenue to get her car. The boyfriend was not there. Police then took her to a friend's apartment in White Oak.

* * *

A woman on Wisdom Street told police she heard dogs barking across the street from her residence and she wanted them to check for suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was located.

* * *

A woman on Renezet Drive told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, and that he had pushed her while they were arguing. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who gave them the same sequence of events, but that he didn't push her at any time. Police didn't observe any marks or anything in disarray in the house that would lead police to believe anything physical had taken place. The boyfriend said he would leave so that there would not be any more arguing, and he left while police were on scene. BWC was worn and activated during this call for service.

* * *

A man called police and said the day before he observed a person who he believed to be homeless steal a seat off a bicycle in the yard of a home on S. Moore Road. The man had no surveillance footage to corroborate his belief, but described the person as a white male with a grey/white crew cut and beard.

* * *

A woman on White Oak Road told police that around midnight she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal dispute. She said during the spat she told him (he was driving her vehicle) to pull over. She said he pulled over along the shoulder of the highway as they entered the city limits on I-75 southbound. She said when she got out of the vehicle, he drove off, leaving her stranded. She said she has not heard from him since then. She said she did not want to prosecute him; she only wanted her vehicle to be returned back to her. Her vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen, noting that she did not want to prosecute. The woman called police later and said she had located her vehicle. It was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

A project manager for Belfor Property Restoration called police to the property belonging to the Villages at Alton Park. He showed police two windows that were damaged. The two windows were double paned. The first pane on each window had a bullet hole in it. The man said it would cost approximately $500 to fix the two windows. There were no surveillance cameras located in the area of the incident. There is no suspect information or witnesses to the incident.

* * *

A man on Dorris Street told police he rents his cars on Turo. He said he rented one of his vehicles to a man who drove it to Charleston, S.C. He said the man later notified him via text that someone had stolen the vehicle from him. Police informed him that he would need to reach out to Charleston Police to make a theft report.

* * *

A woman called police about the activities going on at her homeless camp behind the Bojangles at 4701 Hixson Pike. She told police about several suspicious people and other people she knew at the camp. She said she believed they were involved in random break-ins all over the city. This interaction was documented. The woman left the scene and walked back to her camp.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Lucie Court for an alarm and found the front door to be open. Police cleared the house and noticed doors, cabinets and drawers open throughout the house. Police notified Dispatch to contact a responsible. A responsible could not come out at that time, so police secured the residence and left the area.

* * *

Police were called to 6th Avenue on reports that McKamey Animal Center needed entry to rescue animals from an abandoned house. Fire responded to the scene to make entry, damaging the front door. While on scene, there was a belligerent neighbor who was intoxicated. The man was screaming and swearing without reason, asking for badge numbers and supervisors. When McKamey brought the animals out, the man attempted to interfere and became aggressive with first responders. With extreme grace, police allowed the man to return to his property without further incident.

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Mocs Take Home Victory Over Johnson University
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2022
Police Blotter: Video Shows Purse Woman Reported Stolen Was Left On Top Of Her Car; Drunk Neighbor Harasses Animal Rescuers
  • Breaking News
  • 12/11/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/11/2022
Blue Raiders Defeat Bradley To Take Cleveland Duals Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/10/2022
Ensworth In Come From Behind Win Over Baylor, 61-58
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/10/2022
Mat Mocs Battle Before Falling To Iowa
  • Sports
  • 12/10/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Video Shows Purse Woman Reported Stolen Was Left On Top Of Her Car; Drunk Neighbor Harasses Animal Rescuers
  • 12/11/2022

Police spoke with the general manager of Chipotle, 5242 Hwy. 153, regarding a purse a woman reported stolen while at the restaurant. The general manager allowed police to view the camera footage ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/11/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS 38 HICKORY ST TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR ... more

Police Blotter: Wife Accidentally Crashes Into Her Husband’s Vehicle; Man Upset Room Reserved At Motel Is Dirty
  • 12/10/2022

Police responded to a vehicle crash at 1500 McCallie Ave. Medics also responded to the wreck, but all involved denied any medical attention. Neither driver wanted to make a crash report. The ... more

Breaking News
Problem Skyzoo Bar Demolished After Airport Purchase
Problem Skyzoo Bar Demolished After Airport Purchase
  • 12/10/2022
Airport President Says Houston, Denver Would Be Desirable Flight Sites From Chattanooga
Airport President Says Houston, Denver Would Be Desirable Flight Sites From Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2022
St. Elmo/Alton Park Post Office Temporarily Closed - Except For Postal Boxes
  • 12/10/2022
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 12/10/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/10/2022
Opinion
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Mayor Wamp's Christmas Courthouse Spending Spree - And Response (2)
  • 12/9/2022
What’s Next In Education For Tennessee?
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Mat Mocs Battle Before Falling To Iowa
  • 12/10/2022
Balanced Mocs Throttle Johnson, 97-47
  • 12/10/2022
Moc Wrestlers Prepare To Host Second Ranked Iowa
  • 12/8/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Mocs Take Home Victory Over Johnson University
  • 12/11/2022
Happenings
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering The Mountain Opry's Ken Holloway
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering The Mountain Opry's Ken Holloway
  • 12/10/2022
East Brainerd And Ooltewah Collegedale Chamber Councils Announce Run For Their Future: Supporting Hamilton County Schools
  • 12/8/2022
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
  • 12/8/2022
PHOTOS: Lookout Valley Christmas Parade Saturday
  • 12/11/2022
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 12/9/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
Text Request Earns Great Place To Work Certification
  • 12/8/2022
StoneLoads Partners With Loadsmart To Offer Instant Freight Quotes
  • 12/7/2022
Tennessee To Receive $13 Million From Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Inspiring Girls In Computer Science – A National Computer Science Education Week Event
  • 12/10/2022
Tiffany Townsend Named Baylor's Chief Advancement Officer
Tiffany Townsend Named Baylor's Chief Advancement Officer
  • 12/8/2022
GNTC Student Earns Degree In Surgical Technology While Serving In Georgia Army National Guard
GNTC Student Earns Degree In Surgical Technology While Serving In Georgia Army National Guard
  • 12/8/2022
Living Well
15 Erlanger Employees Celebrated With November Spotlight Awards
  • 12/10/2022
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
  • 12/8/2022
Orange Grove To Open First Group Home In Georgia; Open House/Ribbon Cutting Thursday
  • 12/8/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
  • 12/8/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Chattanooga Bible Institute/Richmont To Celebrate Its 90th Anniversary
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Pasquale Eugene Marchese
Pasquale Eugene Marchese
  • 12/11/2022
Frances Lee Kibble Arney
  • 12/11/2022
Robert Neal Martin
  • 12/11/2022
Area Obituaries
Hill, Pam (Spring City)
Hill, Pam (Spring City)
  • 12/10/2022
Layne, Nancy Jean (South Pittsburg)
Layne, Nancy Jean (South Pittsburg)
  • 12/10/2022
Cowin, Jennie Lee (Jasper)
Cowin, Jennie Lee (Jasper)
  • 12/10/2022