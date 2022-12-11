Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS
38 HICKORY ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALDEREE, CHRISTINE
1623 SUNRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
BOWENS, BRITNI N
2709 BEAUMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
BUTLER, HEATHER MICHELLE
353 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
CAL, TEATIO
2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
300 SIGNAL VIEW ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF COCAINE FOR SESALE
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, COLBY RYAN
5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN
2387 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
9205 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKINSON, BRIAN K
9597 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN
2456 MOUNT VERNON RD COHUTTA, 307106000
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE
2025 FAIRMOUNT RD W SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. H8 HIXSON, 373435029
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN
4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSP CA
KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE
309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEWIS, JEREMIAH D
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
LEWIS, KAVAN COLE
487 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
FALSE REPORTS
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
LYNN, MATTHEW ELMER
4161 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARQUEZ, ABRAHAM
885 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCNABB, MICHAEL S
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY
5560 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PULLOM, JENEARIA LASHANTAY
5401 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROE, NATALIE S
1236 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE
153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
HARASSMENT
SMITH, DESHAWN DEWAYNE
618 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW
856 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 37409
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
TAJINGWA, WILLIAM N
1608 WILSON ST NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
VOLODYMYR, KVASHA
113 MYERS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WRIGHT, JAMES COOPER
902 N BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501006
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
