  • Sunday, December 11, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS 
38 HICKORY ST TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALDEREE, CHRISTINE 
1623 SUNRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONE, JOHN ANTHONY 
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

BOWENS, BRITNI N 
2709 BEAUMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

BUTLER, HEATHER MICHELLE 
353 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

CAL, TEATIO 
2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY 
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN 
300 SIGNAL VIEW ST RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF COCAINE FOR SESALE
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, COLBY RYAN 
5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN 
2387 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL 
9205 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY 
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DICKINSON, BRIAN K 
9597 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M 
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS 
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN 
2456 MOUNT VERNON RD COHUTTA, 307106000 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE 
2025 FAIRMOUNT RD W SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. H8 HIXSON, 373435029 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN 
4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSP CA

KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE 
309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEWIS, JEREMIAH D 
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LEWIS, KAVAN COLE 
487 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
FALSE REPORTS
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

LYNN, MATTHEW ELMER 
4161 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARQUEZ, ABRAHAM 
885 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCNABB, MICHAEL S 
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY 
5560 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN 
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PULLOM, JENEARIA LASHANTAY 
5401 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROE, NATALIE S 
1236 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE 
153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
HARASSMENT

SMITH, DESHAWN DEWAYNE 
618 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW 
856 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE 
1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

TAJINGWA, WILLIAM N 
1608 WILSON ST NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

VOLODYMYR, KVASHA 
113 MYERS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WRIGHT, JAMES COOPER 
902 N BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501006 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

