Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDEREE, CHRISTINE

1623 SUNRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU



BUTLER, HEATHER MICHELLE

353 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)



COX, COLBY RYAN

5887 STONE WALL HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUZ-RAMOS, JOHNATHAN

2387 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



Here are the mug shots:

AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOWENS, BRITNI N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 CAL, TEATIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF COCAINE FOR SESALE

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS KELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEWIS, JEREMIAH D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEWIS, KAVAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCNABB, MICHAEL S

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROE, NATALIE S

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION WRIGHT, JAMES COOPER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DICKINSON, BRIAN K9597 HASTINGS WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEELLIS, JAMES THOMAS213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN2456 MOUNT VERNON RD COHUTTA, 307106000Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGREEN, BEN LOUIS COLE2025 FAIRMOUNT RD W SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. H8 HIXSON, 373435029Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSP CAKELLEY, CORNEA DEONTAE309 MICHELLE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374125500Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEWIS, JEREMIAH D2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSELEWIS, KAVAN COLE487 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALEFALSE REPORTSMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREELYNN, MATTHEW ELMER4161 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARQUEZ, ABRAHAM885 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCNABB, MICHAEL S207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY5560 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PULLOM, JENEARIA LASHANTAY5401 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000FAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ROE, NATALIE S1236 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, JESSICA HOPE153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDHARASSMENTSMITH, DESHAWN DEWAYNE618 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSMITH, JORDAN MATTHEW856 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 37409Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONTAJINGWA, WILLIAM N1608 WILSON ST NASHVILLE, 37208Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYVOLODYMYR, KVASHA113 MYERS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWRIGHT, JAMES COOPER902 N BRAGG AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501006Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT



