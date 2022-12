A 35-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Rhea County on Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Bobby Hickman was driving north when he crossed the center line.

He left the roadway, then over-corrected and went back over the center line. He then went off the road on the right side and hit a guardrail, trees and a pole.