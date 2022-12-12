Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale

A woman found sleeping in a car at the East Ridge Walgreen's was found with a variety of drugs, including deadly fentanyl.

Amanda E. Conry, 41, was arrested for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl for resale.



An officer observed a vehicle parked in the handicap spot with no handicap placard at the Walgreens at 5301 Ringgold Road around 2:36 a.m. on Saturday. The officer found the driver, Ms. Conry, to be asleep at the wheel of the vehicle. Security at Walgreens told police she was previously in the store and that she was waiting on a friend.



Conry appeared to be delirious when speaking to police, and told them she was waiting for a friend to exit the store, the arrest report says. She complied with police when asked to step out of the vehicle and police observed a small metal pipe with a burnt end fall from her lap. There was a piece of tin foil in the driver's seat.Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, officers located a large amount of burnt tin foil in the front driver's side and center cup holder. A search behind the driver's seat produced a piece of folded tin foil with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.Police located a Michael Kors purse in the front passenger side of the vehicle and Ms. Conry said it was hers. Inside the purse, officers found a small plastic baggie containing a purple powder believed to be colored fentanyl. Police then found a small digital scale, along with another baggie of a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, and more burnt pieces of foil.In searching the rear passenger side, police found a clear plastic bag with a blue rock-like substance believed to be colored methamphetamine. Next to the bag containing the suspected blue meth, police located a small black box containing a large amount of cocaine in a plastic bag, a separate small plastic baggie containing a white rock-like substance believed to be more cocaine and a folded piece of tin foil containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.Ms. Conry was then placed into custody.All narcotics and paraphernalia were seized by police and submitted into Property as evidence. When weighed, the narcotics totaled approximately 11.7 grams of cocaine, 4.8 grams of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of fentanyl.