2 People Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning

Two people were shot early Tuesday morning.
Chattanooga Police responded at 6:37 a.m. to a call of two people shot in the area of 2800 block of 4th Avenue. Police located two victims, a man, and a woman, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it is an isolated event and appears to be domestic in nature.
The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.