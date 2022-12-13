2 People Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning

Two people were shot early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:37 a.m. to a call of two people shot in the area of 2800 block of 4th Avenue. Police located two victims, a man, and a woman, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it is an isolated event and appears to be domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.