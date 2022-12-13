Body Found Dec. 4 In Bradley County Identified As Long Missing Kentucky Woman

A body found in Bradley County on Dec. 4 has been identified as that of a 37-year-old Williamsburg, Ky., woman who had been missing since February 2018.

Cleveland Police said, "On Sunday, the Bradley County 911 Center was notified of possible human remains found in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75.

"Police responded and conducted a search of two areas at the disclosed location. Investigators discovered the remains of a human. The Cleveland Police Department continued processing both locations throughout Sunday night, Dec. 4, and early Monday morning, Dec. 5.

"After working to confirm the identity of the victim, investigators were able to positively identify the remains as Laura Anderson."

James Bauer, an acquaintance of Ms. Anderson’s, has been charged in connection with her death. The Cleveland Police Department is currently working with the Williamsburg Police Department to bring closure to the case, it was stated.

Cleveland Police said, "We are hopeful that the recovery of Laura’s remains will offer some peace to the entire family and those affected by her loss."