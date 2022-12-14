Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday named Kevin Johnson as chief of staff and promoted Rosie Anderson to director of operations.

“I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”

A Christian Brothers University graduate, Mr. Johnson has served as general counsel and senior advisor to the speaker since 2019. He has previously served as counsel, campaign manager, and field representative for Congressman David Kustoff. Mr. Johnson earned his J.D. from Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in Memphis; as chief of staff, he will be responsible for managing daily operations within the House, overseeing strategic projects, and he will continue serving as chief legal counsel to Speaker Sexton.

Ms. Anderson has been promoted to the role of director of operations within the speaker’s office. The University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate holds bachelor’s degrees in both psychology and political science with a concentration in law and courts. A product of the General Assembly’s internship program, the third-year student at Nashville School of Law previously served as the speaker’s executive assistant and scheduler. She will oversee the operations within the speaker’s office —including scheduling, and special projects — and have a role in Speaker Sexton’s legislative initiatives.

Speaker Sexton today also announced the hiring of two new staff members.

Mississippi native and former Bill Lee Campaign team member Chad Bobo joins Speaker Sexton’s Office. The University of Mississippi graduate, husband, and father of two has served as a volunteer with several community organizations — including Community Service Development of Nashville, which works with at-risk children. An experienced community engagement leader who holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration, Mr. Bobo will be responsible for constituent and member relations services.

James Harris joins Speaker Sexton’s Office as executive assistant to the speaker. A native of Nashville and a graduate of Glencliff High School, Mr. Harris has previously participated in the legislature’s internship program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a concentration in pre-law from Middle Tennessee State University. In his role as executive assistant, Mr. Harris will serve as a primary point of contact for all external communications received and manage the speaker’s daily workflow.

“Chad and James are incredibly talented individuals, and I am grateful they have decided to join my staff. They are strong additions to the Tennessee House of Representatives, and their unique experiences will help them be successful in service to our members, citizens, and our state,” Speaker Sexton concluded.

The 113th General Assembly officially convenes on Jan. 10, 2023.