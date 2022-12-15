Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight on a school bus that had pulled over in the 8900 block of Lee Highway.

Officers responded to the College Park Apartments for a disagreement between residents. One of the residents had already left before police arrived. No crime had been committed.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Robinson Corners Shopping Center at Four Corners.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from a driving without a license charge. They transported the individual to the jail.

A resident from the College Park Apartments reported suspicious activity happening around their residence.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from three original charges that stemmed from a failure to appear in court on drug charges.

Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on bond revocation warrants from a DUI second offense.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that they had received a charge of $987 on their Apple card that they had not made.



A rear end vehicle collision was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Bowen Trail in the South District in regards to a construction truck parked in the middle of the roadway. Contact was made with the driver who moved the vehicle.

An apartment at the Hawthorne at the Summit caught fire after a resident left something cooking on the stove and left the home. The fire department was able to make entry and ensure no one was inside. The fire was put out and the apartment ventilated.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street due to a vehicle failing to stay in its own lane resulted in the occupant’s arrest for felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a residence in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane for a missing juvenile report. The officers were advised that the teenager had left the home on foot three hours prior. While the officers were on scene the child returned home.

Police assisted a motorist who had slid off the road in the 5800 block of Main Street due to the poor weather.

Officers answered a noise complaint at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex from a resident complaining about their upstairs neighbor.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols a night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked in the 9500 block of Leyland Drive. The occupants were local university students who advised that they were just watching a movie. The students agreed to leave the area.

Police, Public Works, and the electric company responded to a tree across the roadway in the 5500 block of Tucker Road.

A vehicle struck a deer in the 10300 block of Lee Highway.



