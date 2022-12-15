Latest Headlines

Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight on a school bus that had pulled over in the 8900 block of Lee Highway.

Officers responded to the College Park Apartments for a disagreement between residents. One of the residents had already left before police arrived. No crime had been committed.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Robinson Corners Shopping Center at Four Corners.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from a driving without a license charge. They transported the individual to the jail.

A resident from the College Park Apartments reported suspicious activity happening around their residence.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from three original charges that stemmed from a failure to appear in court on drug charges.

Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on bond revocation warrants from a DUI second offense.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that they had received a charge of $987 on their Apple card that they had not made.

A rear end vehicle collision was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Bowen Trail in the South District in regards to a construction truck parked in the middle of the roadway. Contact was made with the driver who moved the vehicle.

An apartment at the Hawthorne at the Summit caught fire after a resident left something cooking on the stove and left the home. The fire department was able to make entry and ensure no one was inside. The fire was put out and the apartment ventilated.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street due to a vehicle failing to stay in its own lane resulted in the occupant’s arrest for felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a residence in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane for a missing juvenile report. The officers were advised that the teenager had left the home on foot three hours prior. While the officers were on scene the child returned home.

Police assisted a motorist who had slid off the road in the 5800 block of Main Street due to the poor weather.

Officers answered a noise complaint at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex from a resident complaining about their upstairs neighbor.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols a night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked in the 9500 block of Leyland Drive. The occupants were local university students who advised that they were just watching a movie. The students agreed to leave the area.

Police, Public Works, and the electric company responded to a tree across the roadway in the 5500 block of Tucker Road.

A vehicle struck a deer in the 10300 block of Lee Highway.


Latest Headlines
Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Former Central Pounder Michael McGehee Makes All-Sportsmanship Teams
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Cleveland Boys, Walker Valley Girls Win District 5 Bowling Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Cleveland, Baylor, Bradley Top State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • 12/15/2022

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police she heard people outside her front and rear doors. Police checked the area, but didn't see or locate anyone or anything suspicious in the area. The woman ... more

Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/15/2022

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight on a school bus that had pulled over in the 8900 block of Lee Highway. Officers responded to the College Park Apartments ... more

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • 12/15/2022

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Budgetel closure case against the county, East Ridge and nearby business owners who petitioned the shutdown of the motel as a public nuisance. Attorney ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
  • 12/14/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/14/2022
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
  • 12/14/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Former Central Pounder Michael McGehee Makes All-Sportsmanship Teams
  • 12/15/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
PHOTOS: News-Free Press Annual Christmas Luncheon
  • 12/15/2022
Maggi Creel Earns Eagle Scout
  • 12/14/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Wendy Strange, Nathan Janeway, Brandon Mauracher Get New County Positions
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee State November Revenues Were $156.8 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 12/14/2022
Credit Unions Gain Top Share Of Auto Lending In U.S. For First Time
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 8-14
  • 12/15/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/8/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
  • 12/14/2022
CSCC Hold Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 12/14/2022
GNTC’s Announces Honors Fall 2022 Graduates
  • 12/14/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
  • 12/14/2022
Thomas Bryant Kelly
Thomas Bryant Kelly
  • 12/14/2022
Benita Yvette Talley
Benita Yvette Talley
  • 12/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
  • 12/14/2022
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022
Barton, Sophie Taylor (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022