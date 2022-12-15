CARTA Unveils “Idealized” Service Map With Enhanced Service

CARTA Transportation System Planner Philip Pugliese presented an “idealized” service map to the board of directors Thursday morning. The coverage would require a complex hybrid of on-demand zones, micro transit, and an expanded fixed route over CARTA’S 29 square miles, as well as more drivers and more buses.

Mr. Pugliese said this is the start of a long process, spurred by renewed interest in basic public services after the pandemic, and, as the Chattanooga area booms, a call for “growth for all,” at a Leadership Chattanooga meeting earlier this month.

CARTA’s new coverage goals would first require deep analysis and public input. The CARTA GO pilot program, launched in August 2022, is a start. CARTA GO gives on-demand bus service to Cromwell, East Brainerd, Eastdale and North Brainerd.

Executive Director Lisa Maragnano reported that the second week of December, CARTA GO had its highest trip count since the program began, with 1,123 rides and 25 new customers that week.

However, the program has seen hiccups with the app, especially along Gunbarrel Road and the Hamilton Place Mall area. The board will choose a more precise mapping technology to give customers a more exact point of pickup. They may wait for the bus at a store entrance while the bus pulls up at the Gunbarrel Road curb.

“We’re getting there. I think we’ve worked a lot of the kinks out,” said Ms. Maragnano.

Thirty percent of riders use the CARTA GO app. Everyone else calls by phone. Ideally the customer can summon a ride from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and wait an average of seven minutes for the bus, without need for a schedule, and get an ETA on the app, too.

Countywide changes in bus coverage will benefit from analyses from teams at Vanderbilt University, Pennsylvania State University and Cornell University on paratransit, call-ahead service and on-demand booking. UTC is analyzing fixed route data and micro transit data for speed, cost and high-demand times.

Mr. Pugliese said in the next quarter CARTA will formally engage the City Council and Chattanoogans to find out what they want.

“I hope that we get some answers here. It’s something we need to address as soon as we can,” said Chairman John Bilderback.

Chief Financial Officer Sonja Sparks reported that CARTA is under its monthly budget by $218,150 for November, and by $897,459 for the year through November. Most of the difference is in saved wages, because CARTA is understaffed by about 10 drivers.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Smith reported that CARTA currently has 83 full-time drivers, though four are in training and 10 are out for health reasons. He said out of 131 candidates this year, 25 were hired and 14 are still on staff. He said CARTA needs 82 drivers to run its fixed routes.

November CARTA ridership is up, too, by eight percent for transit and 24 percent for the shuttle. Many numbers are more than double what they were in November 2021.

“That’s really great to see those numbers rise,” Ms. Sparks said. “They are continuing to go in the direction we want them to go.”

The board voted to approve changes to the Agency Safety Plan, summarized by Cyndi Bonds. Ms. Bonds said the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Law required changes to the training program, prevention of diseases and operating guidelines. Also, the safety committee now must have half local work force front line employees and half CARTA employees.

“Working together we’re going to make everybody’s life better, everybody safer,” said Ms. Bonds.

CARTA will celebrate its 50th anniversary in January 2023 with appreciation days, free rides and giveaways, plus a banquet and awards program at the Westin.