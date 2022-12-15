Latest Headlines

CARTA Unveils “Idealized” Service Map With Enhanced Service

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
  • Hannah Campbell

CARTA Transportation System Planner Philip Pugliese presented an “idealized” service map to the board of directors Thursday morning. The coverage would require a complex hybrid of on-demand zones, micro transit, and an expanded fixed route over CARTA’S 29 square miles, as well as more drivers and more buses.

Mr. Pugliese said this is the start of a long process, spurred by renewed interest in basic public services after the pandemic, and, as the Chattanooga area booms, a call for “growth for all,” at a Leadership Chattanooga meeting earlier this month.

CARTA’s new coverage goals would first require deep analysis and public input. The CARTA GO pilot program, launched in August 2022, is a start. CARTA GO gives on-demand bus service to Cromwell, East Brainerd, Eastdale and North Brainerd.

Executive Director Lisa Maragnano reported that the second week of December, CARTA GO had its highest trip count since the program began, with 1,123 rides and 25 new customers that week.

However, the program has seen hiccups with the app, especially along Gunbarrel Road and the Hamilton Place Mall area. The board will choose a more precise mapping technology to give customers a more exact point of pickup. They may wait for the bus at a store entrance while the bus pulls up at the Gunbarrel Road curb.

“We’re getting there. I think we’ve worked a lot of the kinks out,” said Ms. Maragnano.

Thirty percent of riders use the CARTA GO app. Everyone else calls by phone. Ideally the customer can summon a ride from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and wait an average of seven minutes for the bus, without need for a schedule, and get an ETA on the app, too.

Countywide changes in bus coverage will benefit from analyses from teams at Vanderbilt University, Pennsylvania State University and Cornell University on paratransit, call-ahead service and on-demand booking. UTC is analyzing fixed route data and micro transit data for speed, cost and high-demand times.

Mr. Pugliese said in the next quarter CARTA will formally engage the City Council and Chattanoogans to find out what they want.

“I hope that we get some answers here. It’s something we need to address as soon as we can,” said Chairman John Bilderback.

Chief Financial Officer Sonja Sparks reported that CARTA is under its monthly budget by $218,150 for November, and by $897,459 for the year through November. Most of the difference is in saved wages, because CARTA is understaffed by about 10 drivers.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Smith reported that CARTA currently has 83 full-time drivers, though four are in training and 10 are out for health reasons. He said out of 131 candidates this year, 25 were hired and 14 are still on staff. He said CARTA needs 82 drivers to run its fixed routes.

November CARTA ridership is up, too, by eight percent for transit and 24 percent for the shuttle. Many numbers are more than double what they were in November 2021.

“That’s really great to see those numbers rise,” Ms. Sparks said. “They are continuing to go in the direction we want them to go.”

The board voted to approve changes to the Agency Safety Plan, summarized by Cyndi Bonds. Ms. Bonds said the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Law required changes to the training program, prevention of diseases and operating guidelines. Also, the safety committee now must have half local work force front line employees and half CARTA employees.

“Working together we’re going to make everybody’s life better, everybody safer,” said Ms. Bonds.

CARTA will celebrate its 50th anniversary in January 2023 with appreciation days, free rides and giveaways, plus a banquet and awards program at the Westin.

Latest Headlines
Health Department To Begin Administering The Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children Ages 6 Months – 4 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At The Lady Vols Vs. UCF
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
County Mayor Wamp Wants New High School Built Near Downtown; Says Chattanoogans Should Embrace Surging Latino Population
County Mayor Wamp Wants New High School Built Near Downtown; Says Chattanoogans Should Embrace Surging Latino Population
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
CARTA Unveils “Idealized” Service Map With Enhanced Service
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Breaking News
Health Department To Begin Administering The Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children Ages 6 Months – 4 Years
  • 12/15/2022

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine shots to children ages six months – four years beginning on Monday. The Health Department’s ... more

Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • 12/15/2022

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police she heard people outside her front and rear doors. Police checked the area, but didn't see or locate anyone or anything suspicious in the area. The woman ... more

$1 Million Powerball Winner From Ticket Sold At Piggly Wiggly In Decatur Claims Prize
  • 12/15/2022

The Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Decatur who won a $1 million prize on Saturday night by matching all five white numbers drawn came forward to claim his prize. Alan W., a retiree ... more

Breaking News
Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Marie Mott, Other Protestors With Payment For Burned Flag
  • 12/15/2022
Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/15/2022
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
Randy Smith: Murphy Center Memories
  • 12/15/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At The Lady Vols Vs. UCF
  • 12/15/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
Battle Of The Bells Brings Local TV Stations Together To Raise Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 12/15/2022
McKamey Animal Center Looking For Holiday Fosters For Long-Stay Shelter Dogs This Holiday Season
McKamey Animal Center Looking For Holiday Fosters For Long-Stay Shelter Dogs This Holiday Season
  • 12/15/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (6)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Tennessee's Jobless Number Holds Steady Ahead Of The Holidays
  • 12/15/2022
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
PRSA Lookout Chapter Recognizes 2022 Crown Award Winners
  • 12/15/2022
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
UT Boyd Center Report Shows Recession Less Likely In Tennessee, But Economic Growth Will Slow
  • 12/15/2022
Real Estate
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 8-14
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
McCallie Students And Faculty Spread Holiday Cheer Through Acts Of Service
  • 12/15/2022
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
Mary Evelyn Pearce Earns Congressional Gold Medal Award
  • 12/15/2022
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation Held At CSCC
  • 12/15/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
Edna Steinecipher
Edna Steinecipher
  • 12/15/2022
Linda Archer
Linda Archer
  • 12/15/2022
Richard B. Harris
Richard B. Harris
  • 12/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Hall, Elizabeth Annette (Cleveland)
Hall, Elizabeth Annette (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2022
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
Fine, Billie Vaughn (Dayton)
  • 12/15/2022
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
Mackey, Nell (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2022