Beer Board Still Has Issues With The Blue Light Bar

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
  • Gail Perry

Issues remain between the City Beer Board and The Blue Light bar.

The board on Thursday got an update on the bar that is located in the entertainment district at 43 Station St.

Trouble around the business started almost immediately after it opened in August 2021. In November 2021, the beer board heard a long list of violations that occurred from September to October 2021. That hearing resulted in the revocation of the beer license for six incidents including an owner consuming alcohol on premise, selling beer off-premise, operating a disorderly place and failing to report disorders.

Owner Brian Joyce, represented by attorney Scott Maucere, appealed the decision to revoke the beer permit. The case was heard by Judge Jeffery Atherton in June 2022 and an agreement was reached and signed at the end of October 2022 by Mr. Joyce and the city of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Chattanooga Beer Board.  

Conditions of the agreement include that on or before Nov. 30, 2022 Mr. Joyce will cooperate with a written operational plan created by Sgt. Jason Wood aimed at protecting the public on Station Street. The Blue Light also had to agree to hire paid licensed security for the bar. There was a probation period of one year conditional upon there being no additional incidents of disorder or sustained violations related to alcohol. The bar also had to pay a $1,000 fine to the Chattanooga Beer Board.

Sgt. Wood reported to the board members that despite multiple attempts to meet with Mr. Joyce to discuss the safety plan, he has made no effort to connect. The monetary fine has been paid but the bar is now in violation of the court agreement regarding the development of a security plan. Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald said the next step will be for her to contact Mr. Joyce’s attorney before taking other actions. After that meeting, the beer board will be told of the options. It is possible the case might go back to the court, she said.

