Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 16, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 
5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BIRT, ANTONIO 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE 
1603 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH 
1818 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAL, KIANNA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAL, SHANNA PATRICIE 
3208 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE 
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP AGG BURGLARY
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORTES, JAMIE MARTINEZ 
9607 BARBRA RD LOT A6 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

CROFT, MISTY DAWN 
1107 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 
613 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT 
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37371 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA 
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN 
11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD MCDONOUGH, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J 
605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN 
9237 SHAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR 
4503 REDDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAYLESS, DAVID JAMES 
532 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS, DARIUS LERON 
1107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE 
1302 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW 
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE 
3331 HIGHWATER TR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

JUMPER, CLAY T 
1301ARMY ST KNOXVILLE, 379202306 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KEENER, BUSTER J 
5712 GRIFFITH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS 
4926 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON 
1248 GROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1,000

MINER, HUDSON JACOB 
17825 PAINTER LOOP HUBBARD, 97032 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MULLINS, ROCKY J 
6451 SLYGO RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PARK, CALEB HAESOL SANGJIN 
10463 SE 14TH ST BELLEVUE, 98004 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL 
2706 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN 
508 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OVER $1000

REED, TOMMETRIC E 
720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REYNOSO LAYNES, AARON JONATHAN 
1415 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO 
800 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE 
3226 CROSS KEYS DR APT2 FLORISSANT, 63033 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TURNER, DEMETRIUS ANTWAN 
707 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GWINNETT CO GA)

WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE 
3994 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

