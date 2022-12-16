Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BIRT, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAL, KIANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP AGG BURGLARY

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CORTES, JAMIE MARTINEZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/18/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW CROFT, MISTY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR GRAYLESS, DAVID JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRIS, DARIUS LERON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/15/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000