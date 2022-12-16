Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BIRT, ANTONIO
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
1603 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH
1818 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAL, KIANNA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CAL, SHANNA PATRICIE
3208 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP AGG BURGLARY
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORTES, JAMIE MARTINEZ
9607 BARBRA RD LOT A6 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
CROFT, MISTY DAWN
1107 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
613 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37371
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN
11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD MCDONOUGH, 37353
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
9237 SHAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR
4503 REDDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAYLESS, DAVID JAMES
532 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
1107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
1302 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
3331 HIGHWATER TR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
JUMPER, CLAY T
1301ARMY ST KNOXVILLE, 379202306
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KEENER, BUSTER J
5712 GRIFFITH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS
4926 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON
1248 GROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1,000
MINER, HUDSON JACOB
17825 PAINTER LOOP HUBBARD, 97032
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MULLINS, ROCKY J
6451 SLYGO RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARK, CALEB HAESOL SANGJIN
10463 SE 14TH ST BELLEVUE, 98004
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
2706 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN
508 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OVER $1000
REED, TOMMETRIC E
720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REYNOSO LAYNES, AARON JONATHAN
1415 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
800 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
3226 CROSS KEYS DR APT2 FLORISSANT, 63033
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TURNER, DEMETRIUS ANTWAN
707 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GWINNETT CO GA)
WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE
3994 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BIRT, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CAL, KIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VOP AGG BURGLARY
- VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CORTES, JAMIE MARTINEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CROFT, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|GRAYLESS, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|MANUEL-VILLALVA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/15/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MULLINS, ROCKY J
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PARK, CALEB HAESOL SANGJIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/16/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- BURLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OVER $1000
|
|REED, TOMMETRIC E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/15/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TURNER, DEMETRIUS ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GWINNETT CO GA)
|
|WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2022
Charge(s):
|