Man Who Shot And Killed Brother While Playing With Guns Gets Judicial Diversion

A man who had been charged with shooting and killing his brother who was sleeping in an incident last March has been granted judicial diversion.

The diversion for Larry Dale Jarrett is on the charge of criminally negligent homicide.

He got a two-year sentence that is suspended.

Dismissed were two counts of reckless endangerment and a charge of possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

Jarrell told police officers that he was intoxicated with alcohol and marijuana and was playing with guns. His brother, Michael Jarrell, and another man were sleeping when the gun was fired.

Michael Jarrell was pronounced dead on the scene.