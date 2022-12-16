Lt. Travis Hullender Given Cumberland Region Officer Of The Year Award

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office, a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has named Travis Hullender of Lookout Mountain, Tn., as Officer of the Year for the Cumberland Region of the state for 2022. This region is in southern middle Tennessee and consists of 58 police departments and 27 sheriff’s offices.

His work has helped to ensure welfare of citizens and their safety on the streets of the town said Chief Duane Schermerhorn.

The THSO exists to reduce the number of fatalities, injuries and economic losses caused by traffic crashes. This is done through programs that ensure the protection of occupants, stopping impaired driving and speed enforcement. A focus is also on pedestrian and bicycle safety, especially important in the small jurisdiction of Lookout Mountain, Tn. where the narrow, curvy roads are filled with walkers in the municipality of just 1.8 square miles, it was stated.

Traffic stops Lt. Hullender made during the first 10 months of 2022 resulted in over 135 citations for traffic violations. The stops led to four DUI arrests and multiple other arrests ranging from warrant service for burglary to possession of methamphetamine, Ketamine and other dangerous drugs. Chief Schermerhorn said it is his and the administration’s opinion tht Lt. Hullender has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect the town.

Officials said, "Lt. Hullender is very qualified for his job, having a history of being a first responder in multiple capacities."

Before coming to Lookout Mountain in 2018, he was a paramedic for Puckett EMS in Marion County and a firefighter for the Kimball Fire Department, a role that he continues today. After he began working on the mountain, he attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in order to become dually certified in Police and Fire. In 2021 he was promoted to lieutenant and now has the multiple responsibilities of police officer, firefighter/engineer, and paramedic.