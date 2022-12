A 76-year-old man died in a six-vehicle pileup on Highway 153 on Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Ford F-250 was going north when it veered over and hit a Honday CR-V head on. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was killed.

The Ford F-250 went on to strike several other vehicles.

The Ford F-250 driver, age 62, was injured and faces charges.